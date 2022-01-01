Carine SIGNORET - ROUX

The word that best describes my research profile is interdisciplinary. I am a cognitive psychologist using neuro-imagery techniques to understand how the human brain works to allow language communication. And I am convinced that it is not only a question of psychology. I consider a multidisciplinary approach as indispensable to be able to manage issues encountered in this field and to have a better understanding of the observed effects.

My main research interest, which is the red line between my different studies, is to determine what the factors influencing the perception of the environment are and to understand how this is related to human behaviour. I am particularly interested in auditory perception since it is the first developed sense and a major means of communication. To achieve this goal, I manage different studies combining knowledge in cognitive psychology, acoustics, linguistic and neurosciences. I am specialised in neuroimaging (EEG, fMRI, MEG) from the installation of the equipment, design of the experiments, collection of data, the statistical analysis of the huge amount of resulting data and finally, to the interpretation and publication of the results.



Since I was PhD student (from 2005), I have been involved in various teaching activities in two different countries: France and Sweden. Working in these two different countries has had an important influence on my teaching style and on my teaching abilities. I teach in :

- several fields: psychology, neuroscience, and statistics

- different programs: psychology, neuroscience, biology, physiology, cognitive science among others, thanks to my multidisciplinary profile.

- from basic to advance level (and from recently for PhD-student level)

- in different languages: French, English, Swedish

Moreover, I have had the opportunity to lead students’ projects and I have also recently been course manager.



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Organisation

Documentation

Bureautique

Base de données

Veille scientifique

Statistiques

Evénementiel

SPSS Statistics

Neurosciences

Psychologie

Acoustique