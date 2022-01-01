Menu

Carine THURY-GUENIN

BAGNEUX

En résumé

Nowadays it is mandatory to experiment life abroad as a student or a professional. Being an international student myself in the USA helped me a lot of course to improve my language skills, but also to discover many different cultures. This experience decided all my professional life and is definitely part of my personality.

With more than 8 years of experience in International Education, student recruitment and higher education, i am dedicated to provide the most adapted programs to students.

Specialized in high school and higher education programs, i had the opportunity to create and manage new products and to develop new partnerships in both short and long terms programs with universities, schools and colleges abroad.

Always looking for new challenges, I love being in contact with students and helping them living their international dream!




Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • AILS - Responsable d'agence

    2013 - maintenant Création des programmes high school et université à l'international - gestion, vente, formation de l'équipe
    Mise en place et animation de réunions d'informations clients

  • ISPA International - Chargée des relations internationales

    2007 - 2013 Gestion des programmes high school et au pair aux USA
    Accompagnements de groupes d'étudiants

  • CNRS/INRAP - Technicienne de fouilles

    2005 - 2007 Fouilles sur sites Gallo-Romain, Médiéval et Néolithique
    Relevés de Strates, anthropologie, étude du mobilier archéologique

Formations

  • SORBONNE PARIS IV

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Master 1 Archéoastronomie de Babylone aux 1er et 2ème Millénaire

    Master Archéoastronomie de Babylone aux 1er et 2ème Millénaires
    Licence Archéologie spécialité égyptologie - SORBONNE Paris IV
    DU Astronomie - CNED

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais

    Tours 2003 - 2006 DEUG Histoire des Arts et Archéologie

  • Edmonds Community College EdCC (Lynnwood)

    Lynnwood 2002 - 2003 Associate Degree

    Gap Year Program (3 mois d'anglais et un semestre universitaire)

  • Lycée Saint Francois De Sales

    Troyes 1999 - 2002 Baccalauréat Sciences Economiques et Sociales

