Bienvenue
Carl BERTHOLIER
Carl BERTHOLIER
MEYRIN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Rigueur
Entreprises
DPO SA
- Stagiaire
2012 - maintenant
Feldschlösschen Boissons
- Aide Chauffeur
2012 - 2012
Job d'été
Formations
ICOGES Lyon
Lyon
2012 - 2013
Lycée Sainte Croix Des Neiges
Abondance
2011 - 2012
Baccalauréat Scientifique - Spécialité
Abdelmalek ATOURI
Alizée FALSONE
Cyrielle TARTARET
Julien GUILLIN
Julien GUILLIN
Nicolas PELLIER
Petit THIBAULT
Stéphanie KASMAN