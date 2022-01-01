Arp – Consulting is a Belgian organization with a wide network of partnerships and connections spanning the whole of Europe.

Founded by Carla Arp, experienced Talent Management Consultant with a profound expertise in accompanying organizations through periods of transition. She is known as trusted partner by many international companies and has a proven track record in change management, career counseling and leadership development . With an established career as Managing Consultant, organizing and monitoring large projects is one of her additional assets. Her credentials lay in understanding tough business decisions and guiding people towards the right objectives to reach.



Specialties:Leader Development & Coaching ; Change Management



Mes compétences :

Coaching d'équipe

Talent management

Coaching individuel

HR strategy development & Change manageme

Change management/conduite du changement

Leadership and Organization

Change Management

Strategy implementation

people development

mergers and acquisitions

leadership development

human resources

branding

Team development

Team Management

Project Management

Personnel management

Leader Development