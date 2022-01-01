Arp – Consulting is a Belgian organization with a wide network of partnerships and connections spanning the whole of Europe.
Founded by Carla Arp, experienced Talent Management Consultant with a profound expertise in accompanying organizations through periods of transition. She is known as trusted partner by many international companies and has a proven track record in change management, career counseling and leadership development . With an established career as Managing Consultant, organizing and monitoring large projects is one of her additional assets. Her credentials lay in understanding tough business decisions and guiding people towards the right objectives to reach.
Specialties:Leader Development & Coaching ; Change Management
Mes compétences :
Coaching d'équipe
Talent management
Coaching individuel
HR strategy development & Change manageme
Change management/conduite du changement
Leadership and Organization
Change Management
Strategy implementation
people development
mergers and acquisitions
leadership development
human resources
branding
Team development
Team Management
Project Management
Personnel management
Leader Development