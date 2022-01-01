Menu

Carla ARP

VILVOORDE

En résumé

Arp – Consulting is a Belgian organization with a wide network of partnerships and connections spanning the whole of Europe.
Founded by Carla Arp, experienced Talent Management Consultant with a profound expertise in accompanying organizations through periods of transition. She is known as trusted partner by many international companies and has a proven track record in change management, career counseling and leadership development . With an established career as Managing Consultant, organizing and monitoring large projects is one of her additional assets. Her credentials lay in understanding tough business decisions and guiding people towards the right objectives to reach.

Specialties:Leader Development & Coaching ; Change Management

Mes compétences :
Coaching d'équipe
Talent management
Coaching individuel
HR strategy development & Change manageme
Change management/conduite du changement
Leadership and Organization
Change Management
Strategy implementation
people development
mergers and acquisitions
leadership development
human resources
branding
Team development
Team Management
Project Management
Personnel management
Leader Development

Entreprises

  • Arp-Consulting bvba - HR consultant

    maintenant

  • Consulting BVBA - Owner & principal consultant

    2012 - maintenant o Change Management: Advice and guidance on the human aspects
    of change - Strategy implementation
    o Leader Development: Individual coaching for skill building in current
    and future business environment
    o Team development: Team coaching in current business environment
    o HR Strategy - Talent Management: Align HR strategy and business
    strategy

  • Right Management SA - Talent Management Director

    2001 - 2011 is a global leader in talent and career management
    workforce solutions within ManpowerGroup. The firm designs and delivers
    solutions to align talent strategy with business strategy

    Director Talent Management, Regional Manager Belgium - Luxembourg,
    Managing Consultant
    o Advising on the human implications in strategy implementation,
    conducting change management projects in restructuring, mergers and
    acquisitions and integration. Leading and executing projects for new
    ways of working, employer branding, retention and people
    development programs

  • Curriculum Plus S.A. - General Manager Belgium

    1992 - 2001 Coutts Consulting Group - Curriculum Plus - Scan In SA
    Outplacement for employees and blue collar workers - 8 offices in Belgium
    Director
    o Sales, administration & budget
    o Personnel management & project management (40 collaborators)
    o Change projects and consulting

  • Bosman Management Consultants Sprl. - Head Hunting & Recruitment Consultant

    1989 - 1992 Recruitment and Selection in Information Technology
    Consultant

  • Alternative Management Consultants S.A. - Assistant in outplacement

    1988 - 1988 Outplacement

  • Gesellschaft für Industrieaustrustungen AG - Assistant

    1986 - 1987 Industrial Consultancy

  • Affaires Culturelles de la Province de Liège - Chef de Bureau

    1984 - 1985 Organisation de l'année commémorative du rattachement du compté de Huy à la principauté de Liège

Formations

  • Vrije Universiteit Brussels (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1978 - 1982 Master


    Certificate in Personnel Management and different courses related to the
    labour market, works methods and human resources

    Certified Practitioner in:
    o Hogan Assessment Systems, Inc.: Hogan Personality Inventory *
    Hogan Development Survey * Hogan Motives, Values, Preferences
    Inventory * Hogan Composite Profiles
    o Management Research Gr

