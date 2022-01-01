Carla CIOFFI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Après un doctorat en Nanotechnologie j’ai décidé de suivre le Master en Ingénierie de Projets Innovants pour acquérir une double compétence en management. Suite à mon projet professionnel dans le service Innovation chez Soprema j'ai commencé à travailler en tant que Technico-commerciale bilingue chez Thermofisher.
After a PhD in Nanotechnology I decided to attend the Master in Engineering Innovative Projects to acquire a double competence in management. After an experience in the Innovation Department in Soprema I joined Thermofisher as Technical Sales for the French and Italian market .
Mes compétences :
Nanotechnologie
Projets innovants
Polymères
Chimie
Innovation
Chef de projet
veille technologique