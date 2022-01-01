Menu

Carla CIOFFI

VILLEBON SUR YVETTE

En résumé

Après un doctorat en Nanotechnologie j’ai décidé de suivre le Master en Ingénierie de Projets Innovants pour acquérir une double compétence en management. Suite à mon projet professionnel dans le service Innovation chez Soprema j'ai commencé à travailler en tant que Technico-commerciale bilingue chez Thermofisher.

After a PhD in Nanotechnology I decided to attend the Master in Engineering Innovative Projects to acquire a double competence in management. After an experience in the Innovation Department in Soprema I joined Thermofisher as Technical Sales for the French and Italian market .

Mes compétences :
Nanotechnologie
Projets innovants
Polymères
Chimie
Innovation
Chef de projet
veille technologique

Entreprises

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Specialiste Regionale Marketing Italie/EEMEA

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2017 - maintenant

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Technico Commerciale Marchés Italie France

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2013 - 2017

  • Basel University (Suisse) - Fixed-term contract in Organic Chemistry

    2009 - 2011 Project title: “Synthesis of photopatternable surface linkers”.

    Lors de mon post-doc (2 ans), j'ai synthétisé et immobilisé des molécules organiques avec des groupes terminaux photolabiles sur les substrats de verre. J'ai été impliquée aussi dans la synthèse de nanoparticules d'or et d'argent pour contrôler leur taille et pour étudier leurs propriétés électriques.
    Department of Organic Chemistry (advisor Prof. Dr. M. Mayor).

  • Groningen University (The Netherlands) - Fixed-term contract in Polymer Chemistry

    2008 - 2009 Project title: “Fully reversible coating networks”.

    Department of Polymer Chemistry (advisor Prof. A. J. Loontjens) in
    collaboration with DSM company and Dutch Polymer Institute (DPI).

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Strasbourg (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2013 Après un doctorat en nanotechnologie j’ai décidé de suivre le Master en Ingénierie de Projets Innovants pour acquérir une double compétence en management. Actuellement je suis un projet professionnel dans le service Innovation chez Soprema.

    After a PhD in nanotechnology I decided to attend the Master in Engineering Innovative Projects to acquire a double competence in management.

  • Trieste University

    Trieste 2004 - 2008 Nanotechnology

    Thesis on “Functionalization and application of carbon Nanohorns and carbon Onions”.

