Carla CIOFFI

Après un doctorat en Nanotechnologie j’ai décidé de suivre le Master en Ingénierie de Projets Innovants pour acquérir une double compétence en management. Suite à mon projet professionnel dans le service Innovation chez Soprema j'ai commencé à travailler en tant que Technico-commerciale bilingue chez Thermofisher.



Mes compétences :

Nanotechnologie

Projets innovants

Polymères

Chimie

Innovation

Chef de projet

veille technologique