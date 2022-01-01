Menu

Carla PANELO

Bois-Colombes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Help Desk
Back Office
search skills
logistics assistance
interview coordination
final selection
Responsible for all recruitment process
Organizational Skills
Manage candidates
Great interpersonal skills
Floor Support
Audit
Administration

Entreprises

  • IBM Company - LATAM Talent Acquisition Consultant & RPO consultant

    Bois-Colombes 2013 - 2016 HR Professional / LATAM Talent Acquisition Consultant

    - RPO consultant, assigned to Nike Argentina & Chile during 2015-2016. ;

  • We Store Solutions & WATT Agency - Recruiting Manager

    2013 - maintenant WSS is a new era agency founded in 2013. We have got to a point in which we work remotely from Bs.
    As, Bali and France.
    We gave birth to a new project in 2016: WATT Agency
    - Responsible for all recruitment process from A to Z including internal mobility
    (ad posted, direct approach, professional interviews, final selection, negotiation,
    job offer)
    - Define in collaboration with the manager the requirements of vacancy and
    desired profile
    - Determine and adapt the best recruitment strategy according to vacancies

    - Define, plan, and execute high-touch, high impact recruiting and employee
    events that build relationships, strengthen culture and support leadership goals.
    - Build and follow recruitment reports ;
    - Create and update a talent pool

  • Ferry Company - Specialist / Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Talent Acquisition Specialist / Consultant to Beretta USA.
    - Responsible for the identification, assessment and development of external
    candidate pools for client vacancies utilizing various resource tools, sourcing
    strategies, and techniques.
    - Develops and implements defined recruitment strategies.
    - Acts as the point person of research requests from the Recruiter.
    - Assists in the coordination and implementation of strategies to develop applicant
    pools. Utilizes multiple sources of information to maintain and adjust strategy as
    necessary (journals, internet, schools, associations).
    - Proactively searches for qualified candidates. ;
    - Uses research and search skills to identify prospects and maintain appropriate
    contact information.
    - Ensures a clear understanding of the positions recruiting for and understands the
    selection criteria to be applied.
    - Proactively identifies new resources applicable to industry assigned and other
    relevant industries.
    - Provides continual feedback and acts as a resource as necessary for recruiters.
    - Reports recruitment conditions on market data learned from candidates or other
    sources to Program Leader.
    - Proactively alerts Recruiters and Team Leader of problem searches.
    - As needed, conduct initial screening/qualifying and engaging candidates then
    forwarding viable to recruiters.
    - Partnering with recruiters to generate ideas and share information to facilitate an
    effective search process.
    - Utilize required systems to track candidates, workflow, sourcing data and
    screening information.

    - Responsible for documenting, tracking, and maintaining applicant records and
    status of engagements in the applicant tracking system.
    - Avature & Searcher Express Applicant Tracking System

    - Expertise:
    * Mid-Senior Level Search
    * Project Recruitment
    * Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
    * Industry Consultancy

    - Projects in which I've participated:
    * ThyssenKrupp, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Paradies Shops, Itron, Synagro
    Technologies, XL Group.

  • AIESEC - Volunteer & Talent Management Team Coordinator

    2012 - 2012 Manage candidates interested in taking part of the organization. Varied profiles
    from 18 to 30 years old college students to be placed in different areas. (Talent
    Management, Finance & Legal, External Relations, Outgoing/Incoming
    Exchanges, Communications, Quality, etc)
    - Assessment Centers, Individual interviews, Promotion and recruitment strategies.
    - Trainings and inductive exercises. Monthly/Quarterly goals.

  • Punto QA - Talent Management VP

    2011 - 2012 HR Administration/Recruiter
    - IT profiles recruitment and selection.
    - Resources quotation ;
    - Creation and publication of job postings, massive recruiting. ;
    - Interviews.
    - Headhunting.
    - Direct contact with clients. ;
    - Experience in activities such as planning, estimating time, meeting objectives,
    allocation and leadership tasks, resources coordination.
    - Personnel management, training plans, trainings, Client service, Outsourcing,
    administration.
    - Absenteeism Control, Coordination of Severance process, Sanctions, Exit
    Interviews.
    - General procedures administration. ;
    - Required documentation compilation to submit on monthly audits. ;
    - Pay stubs delivery.

  • Teletech Argentina - Talent Acquisition Representative & Bilingual recruiter

    2011 - 2011 Bilingual recruiter for Teletech Mexico. ;
    - Administration and logistics assistance for HR Department in Leon, MX.
    - Preparation and publication of job postings, Massive recruiting.
    - Headhunting. ;
    - Phone Screens, interview coordination, in direct contact with clients and
    candidates pre and post interview.

    - Follow ups.
    - Taleo Applicant Tracking System

  • Bosch - Ticket Sales & Support

    2010 - 2011 Customer Service, Help Desk, Plane Tickets Sales. ;
    - Back Office (Alitalia USA, Alitalia Canada).

  • HP Enterprise Services - Semi Senior

    Courtaboeuf 2010 - 2010 Semi Senior. GM LAAM GSD - RTP Service Desk
    - Analyst.
    - Help Desk.
    - Back Office.
    - IT Orders Follow up.

  • IBM Company - Tier II - District Specialis (Customer Service)

    Bois-Colombes 2007 - 2009

  • Teleperformance - Customer Service Rep

    2006 - 2007 Floor Support/runner.

    Teleperformance, Argentina, Telecommunications.
    Junior, Agent. Customer Service.
    - Customer Service and Technical support for Motorola customers in the United
    States.
    - Management and monitoring benefits to customers and resolution of problems in
    a timely manner.
    - Resolution of technical problems for mobile phones and accessories. ;
    - Coordination of shipments of mobile phones and accessories for repairs in and
    out of warranty.
    - Mobile phones and accessories sales.

  • Hotel Familiar - Assistant & Receptionist

    2004 - 2005 General Tasks

    ProfessionalaSkillsa

    * Enriched bilingual ability in English and Spanish. Intermediate level in French. ;
    * Effective oral and group presentations ;
    * Organizational Skills with groups, teams and projects

    * Work well in a team or individually
    * Great interpersonal skills

Formations

  • University Of Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2014 - 2015 Bachelor's in Psychology (2nd year - Paused.)

Réseau