Carla PANELO

-
IBM Company
- LATAM Talent Acquisition Consultant & RPO consultant
Bois-Colombes
2013 - 2016
HR Professional / LATAM Talent Acquisition Consultant
- RPO consultant, assigned to Nike Argentina & Chile during 2015-2016. ;
-
We Store Solutions & WATT Agency
- Recruiting Manager
2013 - maintenant
WSS is a new era agency founded in 2013. We have got to a point in which we work remotely from Bs.
As, Bali and France.
We gave birth to a new project in 2016: WATT Agency
- Responsible for all recruitment process from A to Z including internal mobility
(ad posted, direct approach, professional interviews, final selection, negotiation,
job offer)
- Define in collaboration with the manager the requirements of vacancy and
desired profile
- Determine and adapt the best recruitment strategy according to vacancies
- Define, plan, and execute high-touch, high impact recruiting and employee
events that build relationships, strengthen culture and support leadership goals.
- Build and follow recruitment reports ;
- Create and update a talent pool
-
Ferry Company
- Specialist / Consultant
2012 - 2013
Talent Acquisition Specialist / Consultant to Beretta USA.
- Responsible for the identification, assessment and development of external
candidate pools for client vacancies utilizing various resource tools, sourcing
strategies, and techniques.
- Develops and implements defined recruitment strategies.
- Acts as the point person of research requests from the Recruiter.
- Assists in the coordination and implementation of strategies to develop applicant
pools. Utilizes multiple sources of information to maintain and adjust strategy as
necessary (journals, internet, schools, associations).
- Proactively searches for qualified candidates. ;
- Uses research and search skills to identify prospects and maintain appropriate
contact information.
- Ensures a clear understanding of the positions recruiting for and understands the
selection criteria to be applied.
- Proactively identifies new resources applicable to industry assigned and other
relevant industries.
- Provides continual feedback and acts as a resource as necessary for recruiters.
- Reports recruitment conditions on market data learned from candidates or other
sources to Program Leader.
- Proactively alerts Recruiters and Team Leader of problem searches.
- As needed, conduct initial screening/qualifying and engaging candidates then
forwarding viable to recruiters.
- Partnering with recruiters to generate ideas and share information to facilitate an
effective search process.
- Utilize required systems to track candidates, workflow, sourcing data and
screening information.
- Responsible for documenting, tracking, and maintaining applicant records and
status of engagements in the applicant tracking system.
- Avature & Searcher Express Applicant Tracking System
- Expertise:
* Mid-Senior Level Search
* Project Recruitment
* Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
* Industry Consultancy
- Projects in which I've participated:
* ThyssenKrupp, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Paradies Shops, Itron, Synagro
Technologies, XL Group.
-
AIESEC
- Volunteer & Talent Management Team Coordinator
2012 - 2012
Manage candidates interested in taking part of the organization. Varied profiles
from 18 to 30 years old college students to be placed in different areas. (Talent
Management, Finance & Legal, External Relations, Outgoing/Incoming
Exchanges, Communications, Quality, etc)
- Assessment Centers, Individual interviews, Promotion and recruitment strategies.
- Trainings and inductive exercises. Monthly/Quarterly goals.
-
Punto QA
- Talent Management VP
2011 - 2012
HR Administration/Recruiter
- IT profiles recruitment and selection.
- Resources quotation ;
- Creation and publication of job postings, massive recruiting. ;
- Interviews.
- Headhunting.
- Direct contact with clients. ;
- Experience in activities such as planning, estimating time, meeting objectives,
allocation and leadership tasks, resources coordination.
- Personnel management, training plans, trainings, Client service, Outsourcing,
administration.
- Absenteeism Control, Coordination of Severance process, Sanctions, Exit
Interviews.
- General procedures administration. ;
- Required documentation compilation to submit on monthly audits. ;
- Pay stubs delivery.
-
Teletech Argentina
- Talent Acquisition Representative & Bilingual recruiter
2011 - 2011
Bilingual recruiter for Teletech Mexico. ;
- Administration and logistics assistance for HR Department in Leon, MX.
- Preparation and publication of job postings, Massive recruiting.
- Headhunting. ;
- Phone Screens, interview coordination, in direct contact with clients and
candidates pre and post interview.
- Follow ups.
- Taleo Applicant Tracking System
-
Bosch
- Ticket Sales & Support
2010 - 2011
Customer Service, Help Desk, Plane Tickets Sales. ;
- Back Office (Alitalia USA, Alitalia Canada).
-
HP Enterprise Services
- Semi Senior
Courtaboeuf
2010 - 2010
Semi Senior. GM LAAM GSD - RTP Service Desk
- Analyst.
- Help Desk.
- Back Office.
- IT Orders Follow up.
-
IBM Company
- Tier II - District Specialis (Customer Service)
Bois-Colombes
2007 - 2009
-
Teleperformance
- Customer Service Rep
2006 - 2007
Floor Support/runner.
Teleperformance, Argentina, Telecommunications.
Junior, Agent. Customer Service.
- Customer Service and Technical support for Motorola customers in the United
States.
- Management and monitoring benefits to customers and resolution of problems in
a timely manner.
- Resolution of technical problems for mobile phones and accessories. ;
- Coordination of shipments of mobile phones and accessories for repairs in and
out of warranty.
- Mobile phones and accessories sales.
-
Hotel Familiar
- Assistant & Receptionist
2004 - 2005
General Tasks
ProfessionalaSkillsa
* Enriched bilingual ability in English and Spanish. Intermediate level in French. ;
* Effective oral and group presentations ;
* Organizational Skills with groups, teams and projects
* Work well in a team or individually
* Great interpersonal skills