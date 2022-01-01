Menu

Carla VICO RICO

Paris

Entreprises

  • GREENSOLVER - COO

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Iberdrola - Operation and Maintenance Manager - France

    Paris 2011 - 2013 - To coordinate operation activities carried out by Iberdrola employees and/or by subcontractors.
    - To coordinate and participate on organization issues: building an O&M team in Rennes and Nancy, organizing on-calls, etc.
    - To deal with new contracts: Wind turbine maintenance contracts, Electrical maintenance contracts, etc.
    - To supervise, with team leader and wind farms operators, the activities related to maintenance of wind turbines and electrical infrastructure.
    - To control all technical documentation (reports, procedures, studies, etc.)
    - To control wind turbine availability and production in suggesting improvements for wind farms
    - To perform and coordinate test, analysis and diagnosis of breakdowns and to remain informed about incidents in order to restore functionality.

  • Iberdrola - Business Development Engineering Manager for Wind Project

    Paris 2010 - 2010 - France Wind farms engineering.
    - CAPEX calculation for investment in new projects in France.

  • Iberdrola - Technical Services – Operative Experience Team

    Paris 2007 - 2010 - Frame contracts technical management.
    - Technical support for the International Promotion Department.
    - New countries Grid Codes Analysis to evaluate the possibility of new Energy markets.
    - Wind Turbine Generators evaluation for the different countries and Grid Codes.
    - Membership of the EWEA (European Wind Energy Association) Working Group – Making a European Grid Code.
    - Supervisions a follow-up of wind farm commissioning.
    - Follow-up of Solar Energy and Biomass Projects.

  • Ansys - Fluent - CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) Senior Engineer

    2006 - 2007 - Technical Support and Consultant Manager for the Spanish and Portuguese market (7 people).
    - Civil and Energy Engineering Marketing Responsible.

  • Ansys - Fluent - Technical Support and Consultant Engineer for the Spanish and Portuguese market

    2003 - 2006 - Project Manager. Industrial consultancy projects.
    - Client trainings for ANSYS different solutions.
    - Client follow-up. Proactive Support. Project and cases management. Consultancy projects proposals.
    - Marketing Presentations – FLUENT’s Forums and Seminars in Spain, Portugal and France.

