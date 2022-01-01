Carla VICO RICO

Iberdrola
- Operation and Maintenance Manager - France
Paris2011 - 2013- To coordinate operation activities carried out by Iberdrola employees and/or by subcontractors.
- To coordinate and participate on organization issues: building an O&M team in Rennes and Nancy, organizing on-calls, etc.
- To deal with new contracts: Wind turbine maintenance contracts, Electrical maintenance contracts, etc.
- To supervise, with team leader and wind farms operators, the activities related to maintenance of wind turbines and electrical infrastructure.
- To control all technical documentation (reports, procedures, studies, etc.)
- To control wind turbine availability and production in suggesting improvements for wind farms
- To perform and coordinate test, analysis and diagnosis of breakdowns and to remain informed about incidents in order to restore functionality.
- Business Development Engineering Manager for Wind Project
Paris2010 - 2010- France Wind farms engineering.
- CAPEX calculation for investment in new projects in France.
- Technical Services – Operative Experience Team
Paris2007 - 2010- Frame contracts technical management.
- Technical support for the International Promotion Department.
- New countries Grid Codes Analysis to evaluate the possibility of new Energy markets.
- Wind Turbine Generators evaluation for the different countries and Grid Codes.
- Membership of the EWEA (European Wind Energy Association) Working Group – Making a European Grid Code.
- Supervisions a follow-up of wind farm commissioning.
- Follow-up of Solar Energy and Biomass Projects.
2006 - 2007- Technical Support and Consultant Manager for the Spanish and Portuguese market (7 people).
- Civil and Energy Engineering Marketing Responsible.
Ansys - Fluent
- Technical Support and Consultant Engineer for the Spanish and Portuguese market
2003 - 2006- Project Manager. Industrial consultancy projects.
- Client trainings for ANSYS different solutions.
- Client follow-up. Proactive Support. Project and cases management. Consultancy projects proposals.
- Marketing Presentations – FLUENT’s Forums and Seminars in Spain, Portugal and France.