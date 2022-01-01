Carlo BARATTI

Manager commercial avec une expérience internationale de 12 ans. Passionné par les nouvelles technologies, le web marketing et le web analytics. Courant en anglais français italien et espagnol.
Entreprises
Google
- Head of sales spain & portugal - google analytics 360 suite
Paris2016 - maintenant
Tag Commander
- Country Manager South Europe
Paris2012 - 2016Tag Commander has been created to allow online organizations and internet teams to gain in productivity in managing their e-marketing solutions by centralizing the management of the performance measurement in a unique interface.
This interface, combined with a unique tag gives the business / operational teams the necessary autonomy to imagine and execute their online operations within the deadline. This benefit is applicable to all the interactions canals (website, mobile website, applications, video, widget...).
With Tag Commander:
- Improve your Quality: reliable data for fast decisions.
- Boost the agility of your teams.
- Ameliorate your performance: your client love fast websites, google too!
Criteo
- International Sales Manager
PARIS2010 - 2012Developing partnerships with different Web Marketing specialists in the Italian Market : Affiliations, Media Agencies, Consultant specialised in e-commerce, Performance Agencies.
Building up sales with e-commerce key accounts.
Analyzing and Managing retargeting campaigns (Margin, C.P.C., C.T.R., segmentations) ; establishing customer loyalty.
Fraikin Locatime
- Sales Director
2008 - 2010Coaching and managing a sales team : north east of France.
Negotiating with major regional accounts: developing business and establishing customer loyalty.
Fraikin Locatime
- Branch Manager
2007 - 2008Management of sales, administrative and technical teams in the branch of Lyon.
Developing business and establishing customer loyalty.
Turnover in 2007: 3,600,000 Euros; Benefits: 250,000 Euros.
Achievements: Developed sales (+20%) and benefits (+ 300%) compared with 2006.
Fraikin Locatime
- Sales Executive
2004 - 2007Developing sales and loyalty of customers located throughout the region of Alsace.
Direct Marketing, Phoning and organization of meetings.
Organizing events directed at customers and prospective clients in order to develop our image locally.
Achievements: +250% in sales with compared with the budget in 2005 and 2006.
Rosenberg Real Estate
- Marketing Executive
2004 - 2004Manhattan - New York City
Helping to create the Internet Web sites of the company.
Maintaining daily contact with suppliers and partners in northern United States.
Managing general accounting tasks.
Developing new communication documents such as brochures, flyers, catalogues.
E - NOVASOFT
- Attaché Commercial et Marketing
2003 - 2003Stage long, fin d'études - double diplôme.
Attaché Marketing et Commercial - S.S.I.I. et Communication Multimédia
- collaboration au développement d’un plan stratégique national : création du département de communication « Web », Studio E-Nova ;
- création de supports de communication liés au développement commercial du nouveau département Web (plaquettes, brochures, revues de presse, e-mailing) ;
- prospection commerciale, prise de rendez-vous, entretien terrain et suivi de clientèle.
Strasbourg2001 - 2004Double diplôme (France - Italie) en 'Management Européen'
Double diplôme : programme d'échange entre France et Italie.
Master en «Management Européen ». spécialité Marketing et Ventes.
France: I.E.C.S. - Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Strasbourg.
Italie: Università di Pavia, Faculté Economie et Commerce.
