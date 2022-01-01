Menu

Carlo BARATTI

Paris

En résumé

Manager commercial avec une expérience internationale de 12 ans. Passionné par les nouvelles technologies, le web marketing et le web analytics. Courant en anglais français italien et espagnol.

Entreprises

  • Google - Head of sales spain & portugal - google analytics 360 suite

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Tag Commander - Country Manager South Europe

    Paris 2012 - 2016 Tag Commander has been created to allow online organizations and internet teams to gain in productivity in managing their e-marketing solutions by centralizing the management of the performance measurement in a unique interface.

    This interface, combined with a unique tag gives the business / operational teams the necessary autonomy to imagine and execute their online operations within the deadline. This benefit is applicable to all the interactions canals (website, mobile website, applications, video, widget...).

    With Tag Commander:
    - Improve your Quality: reliable data for fast decisions.
    - Boost the agility of your teams.
    - Ameliorate your performance: your client love fast websites, google too!

  • Criteo - International Sales Manager

    PARIS 2010 - 2012 Developing partnerships with different Web Marketing specialists in the Italian Market : Affiliations, Media Agencies, Consultant specialised in e-commerce, Performance Agencies.
    Building up sales with e-commerce key accounts.
    Analyzing and Managing retargeting campaigns (Margin, C.P.C., C.T.R., segmentations) ; establishing customer loyalty.

  • Fraikin Locatime - Sales Director

    2008 - 2010 Coaching and managing a sales team : north east of France.
    Negotiating with major regional accounts: developing business and establishing customer loyalty.

  • Fraikin Locatime - Branch Manager

    2007 - 2008 Management of sales, administrative and technical teams in the branch of Lyon.
    Developing business and establishing customer loyalty.
    Turnover in 2007: 3,600,000 Euros; Benefits: 250,000 Euros.
    Achievements: Developed sales (+20%) and benefits (+ 300%) compared with 2006.

  • Fraikin Locatime - Sales Executive

    2004 - 2007 Developing sales and loyalty of customers located throughout the region of Alsace.
    Direct Marketing, Phoning and organization of meetings.
    Organizing events directed at customers and prospective clients in order to develop our image locally.
    Achievements: +250% in sales with compared with the budget in 2005 and 2006.

  • Rosenberg Real Estate - Marketing Executive

    2004 - 2004 Manhattan - New York City
    Helping to create the Internet Web sites of the company.
    Maintaining daily contact with suppliers and partners in northern United States.
    Managing general accounting tasks.
    Developing new communication documents such as brochures, flyers, catalogues.

  • E - NOVASOFT - Attaché Commercial et Marketing

    2003 - 2003 Stage long, fin d'études - double diplôme.
    Attaché Marketing et Commercial - S.S.I.I. et Communication Multimédia
    - collaboration au développement d’un plan stratégique national : création du département de communication « Web », Studio E-Nova ;
    - création de supports de communication liés au développement commercial du nouveau département Web (plaquettes, brochures, revues de presse, e-mailing) ;
    - prospection commerciale, prise de rendez-vous, entretien terrain et suivi de clientèle.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Université Robert Schuman

    Strasbourg 2001 - 2004 Double diplôme (France - Italie) en 'Management Européen'

    Double diplôme : programme d'échange entre France et Italie.
    Master en «Management Européen ». spécialité Marketing et Ventes.
    France: I.E.C.S. - Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Strasbourg.
    Italie: Università di Pavia, Faculté Economie et Commerce.

  • Università Degli Studi Di PAVIA (Pavia)

    Pavia 1999 - 2001 Double diplôme (France-Italie) en 'Management Européen'

    Double diplôme : programme d'échange entre France et Italie.
    Master en «Management Européen ». spécialité Marketing et Ventes.
    France: I.E.C.S. - Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Strasbourg.
    Italie: Università di Pavia, Faculté Economie et Commerce.

  • Lycée Leon Battista Alberti (Valenza (Al) Italie)

    Valenza (Al) Italie 1994 - 1999 Baccalauréat scientifique

