Carlo BARBACINI

Google
- IT Technical Recruiter
Paris
2011 - maintenant
In my current role I am looking to hire brilliant IT experts "geeks" in Linux System Engineering with the additional capacity of developing/fixing code in C++ or Java and Python.
Are you up for the challenge? Drop me a line: barbacini@google.com
Talisman Software
- Senior IT Recruiter
2005 - 2011
Previously named “expectra IT” (Vedior group) – merged in January 2009
• IT Recruitment Consultant / Talent Acquisition for permanent and/or contracting roles
• Seek and maintain a well-qualified candidate pipeline
• Sourcing strategies: internal and market databases (ie: Monster), specific job boards, social networks and related forums (LinkedIn, Xing, Viadeo, Experteer, Twitter), personal international network, cold calling, headhunting
• Typical positions sourced: System – Network – Software – Security Engineers/Architects, Project Managers, Technician/Support/Helpdesk staff
• Technology exposure: Windows Servers, Unix (AIX, HPUX, Solaris, Linux), Telecom, Networks and Security (Cisco, Checkpoint, Nortel, IP Telephony, VOIP), Object Oriented programming (Java, C#, C++)
• Business Development Manager focusing on key accounts mainly in the banking and financial sector. Grow current customer base by identifying, contacting and qualifying sales leads through prospecting the regional market area
Extraordinary Moments In Time
- Personal & Business development coach (non executive shareholder)
2004 - 2005
Individual choach focused on:
- business development/support (business planning: internal & external)
- career orientation (technical/sales transition)
- personal development (definition of personal objectives and roadmap)
Cisco Systems
- Channel Account Manager
Issy les Moulineaux
2001 - 2003
Based in Geneva - Switzerland
• Partner management at all levels
• Development and implementation of Business Plans
• Positioning of Cisco partners in the Swiss market
• Transfer of Cisco products know-how to and within partner companies (training, seminars, Cisco certification, business processes, …)
DHL
- Global Service Commitment Project Manager
Roissy en France
2000 - 2000
Based in Brussels - Belgium
• Manage and promote initiatives at global level to improve service quality
• Elaborate and negotiate global agreements on internal standards and solutions
DHL
- Eastern Europe Standards Delivery Manager
Roissy en France
1997 - 2000
Based in Geneva - Switzerland
• Spokesman of the computing center organization involving the management of 30 subsidiary companies in Eastern European countries
• Negotiate plans and resources at senior management level
• Select and recruit IT Managers
• Manage the “Year 2000” project (technical and business) transition for the subsidiary companies
DHL
- South East Europe IT Support Manager
Roissy en France
1995 - 1997
Based in Ljubljana - Slovenia
• Manage the IT organization of 8 Southeast European subsidiary companies
• Select and recruit IT Managers
• Review budgets and authorize IT spending of the subsidiary companies
DHL
- Regional Office for Europe and Africa Telecommunications and User Support Administrator
Roissy en France
1992 - 1995
Based in Brussels - Belgium
• Administration of Regional Office telecommunications (voice, video & data)
• Creation and management of the local IT helpdesk
Control Data Corporation
- Database Management Systems Analyst
1988 - 1991
Based in Brussels - Belgium
• Develop and optimize a proprietary database management system
• Customer support and helpdesk