Carlo FRANCESE

-
Experian Decision Analytics
- Senior Software & Technical Consultant – Global Technical Consultancy – Centre of Excellence
Courbevoie
2009 - maintenant
My role covers the following tasks:
Interface between the Technical/Development Consultancy Team and the Product Management for the Interface broker (IB) middleware product. Responsible for the GTC IB product training worldwide. Knowledge sharing cross the internal teams and external clients. Preparation of the GTC training material (both high level and technical, depending on the different people targeted). Responsible for the Beta Clients technical deliveries. Product expert in Transact SM (customer acquisition and origination), Probe SM (customer strategy management system) and Hunter (application fraud prevention). Proposer, reviewer and approver for the technical solution and architecture.
Main achievements:
• Review and propose improvements to current client software solutions following best practices' principles.
• Recently delivered a successful optimization solution for Alfa Bank (Russia), a large Russian banking client, to provide performance several times higher than current base product. I designed from scratch the full architecture, wrote the specifications and developed the solution through an OSGi framework (Equinox) adding the functionality to run a multi server and multi instances (paralleled) environment.
• Representing technical centre of excellence activities in order to actively participate in knowledge sharing within the team and with regional delivery units such as Bradford and Nottingham (UK).
• Involved in the world wide roll out of the new middleware product Interface Broker.
• Coordination and main interface with the outsourcing team based in Noida, New Delhi, India, (Dell) working on major clients such as Barclays WE (Italy, Spain and Portugal), UCFin (Italy) and Sberbank (Belarus).
Main Clients: Sberbank (Russia & Belarus), Alfa-Bank (Russia, Moscow), Eurobank (Greece, Athens), Banorte (Argentina, Buenos Aires), Postbank (Bulgaria), Polbank, Pekao (Poland), Nedbank (South Africa), Banco de Bogotá (Colombia), Barclays WE (Italy, Spain and Portugal), UCFin (Italy)
Technologies & Products: Spring – Apache Camel – jBPM JBoss – Microsoft Project – OSGi Equinox – MS SQL Server 2000/2005/2008 – Oracle 10g Release 2 – MySQL – C# – Java – Groovy – BATCH Script – Shell Scripting – VBS Script – WSDL – XML/XSLT – IIS – Apache Tomcat – Jetty – SSL – Probe SM – Transact SM – Hunter – Universal Gateway – Interface Broker
-
Experian Decision Analytics
- IT Techinical Consultant - EMEAI South Region
Courbevoie
2007 - 2009
Experian Decision Analytics – Principauté de Monaco
www.experian-da.com
Position: IT Technical Consultant – EMEAI South Region
Main achievements:
• Being client facing my objective was to identify and collect all the necessary information to write the technical specification and sizing the system and later on to become the reference point for any technical support for the client.
• I covered all the technical aspects including development, customization, optimization, benchmarks and tuning for the products, databases, web services and operating systems.
• Mainly I worked on the Probe SM and on Transact SM.
• Development and implementation of bespoke software solutions for key clients like Seat Pagine Gialle Italy.
• Training of both internal staff and external clients across Experian products and business process.
• Recruitment of staff to European Consultancy team.
Main Clients: SEAT Pagine Gialle (Italy, Turin), Clarima Unicredit (Italy, Milan), H3G – Ericson (Italy, Milan), Santander (Italy), EFG Eurobank (Greece), Marfin Egnatia Bank (Greece), Bank Pekao (Poland), Tekstilbank (Turkey, Istanbul), Fortis (Turkey, Istanbul), Bancpost (Romania),TIM (Italy)
Technologies & Products: Microsoft Project – MS SQL Server 2000 – Oracle 10g Release 2 – C# – Java – VC++ 6.0 – BATCH Script – VBS Script – Shell Scripting – IIS – Apache – SSL – Probe SM – Transact SM
-
Esitel s.r.l.
- Head of Research and Development
2006 - 2007
Main achievements:
• Lead of a group of Senior Software Developers (2 Telco and 2 Web), working on Lawful Interception software for Police Forces and Law Courts.
• Responsible for all system installations (3 in Milan, 1 in Alessandria, 1 in Varese,1 in Busto Arsizio, 1 in Castrovillari), including budget management (~30k€ - 50k€ for installation).
• Supervisor of IT Division, day to day management of 5 technical team members, including identifying training requirements and overseeing customer assistance and liaison.
• In charge to obtain the Certification ISO 9001:2000 for the IT Department.
Technologies & Products: C/C++ – PHP – PostgreSQL – MySQL – JSP – Dojo (Ajax) – awk/Gawk – Script Bash/Zsh – Apache – ETSI Protocols – UML
-
Avanade Italy Srl - (joint-venture Accenture – Microsoft)
- Solution Developer
2005 - 2006
FFA (Field Force Automation) project on PDA. Developer of software to automate search for spare parts for household appliances, diary and agenda management, receipt printing, bar code scanning.
Technologies & Products: C# – SQL / SQL Mobile 2005 – Compact Framework 2.0
-
IRPI (Research institute for geo-hydrological protection) – CNR Padua’s section
- Research fellowship
2004 - 2005
Study and implementation of rendering software; and digital terrain models.
-
ITIA (Institute of industrial technologies and automation) – CNR Milan’s section
- Internship
2003 - 2003
Development of a 3D application for production plant visualization.