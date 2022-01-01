Carlos Alberto GARCIA

JOHNSON &JOHNSON DE COLOMBIA
- Chemist Analyst
2002 - 2010
Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Master in Business Administration with twelve years experience in multinational and national companies with skills in management, coordination, development, organization, planning and control processes in laboratories, production, quality management systems? GMP, ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and regulatory affairs. With capacity for coordination, decision making, teamwork, organization, perseverance, with experience in management control processes and quality assurance of raw materials, work in process and products. Coordination of regulatory affairs at the Andean Community, USA, Europe and Asia. Systems lead auditor of quality management, development and testing of products and materials, with senior management knowledge and spectrophotometers, atomic absorption, gas chromatographs, among others.