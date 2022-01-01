Carlos COELHO

Villeneuve-Loubet2005 - maintenant- Create awareness and demand for TI solutions by developing and maintaining relationships with centers of gravity and schools in the region.
- Provide consultative direction on customer selection of products and services.
- Demonstrate products & solutions and discuss programs in one-on-one interactions or business meetings with customers and key influencers.
- Coordinate and cover regional conferences.
- Work with regional districts on multi year plans that involve TI technology.
University Paris XIII
- Teacher & Researcher
2002 - 2005– Environment Engineering: Air, Water & Soils Pollutions
- Survey studies on Modalisa software
- Chemistry