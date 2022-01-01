Menu

Carlos COELHO

Villeneuve-Loubet

Entreprises

  • Texas Instruments - Educational & Technology Consultant

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2005 - maintenant - Create awareness and demand for TI solutions by developing and maintaining relationships with centers of gravity and schools in the region.
    - Provide consultative direction on customer selection of products and services.
    - Demonstrate products & solutions and discuss programs in one-on-one interactions or business meetings with customers and key influencers.
    - Coordinate and cover regional conferences.
    - Work with regional districts on multi year plans that involve TI technology.

  • University Paris XIII - Teacher & Researcher

    2002 - 2005 – Environment Engineering: Air, Water & Soils Pollutions
    - Survey studies on Modalisa software
    - Chemistry

