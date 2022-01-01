Menu

Carlos DE CARVALHO

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mantes-la-Ville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • General Electric - IT Engineering

    Paris 2015 - maintenant To be precised later

  • ALSTOM RENEWABLE POWER - IS Director - Engineering, PLM & Digital Manufacturing Domain

    2012 - 2015 - Support of global Corporate IS&T and cross sectors initiatives,
    - Define the roadmap of IS landscape for Engineering domain inside Global Alstom Enterprise Architecture strategy,
    - Launch new WIND-PLM program,
    - Supervise CAD/PLM programs and BSC implementation (HYDRO-PLM deployment & SAP integration, Enovia implementation after POC for selection of the new WIND-PLM, transition of New Energies businesses),
    - Support global program of Calculations tools optimization
    - Knowledge transfer & handover to dedicated IS Managers Engineering domain per business …

  • ALSTOM POWER Hydro & Wind - IS Manager Engineering & PLM domain

    2010 - 2012 - AutoCad Harmonization program moving more than 22 ACad versions on the single Alstom GNUL* platform
    - Migrate the HYDRO-PLM system (program based on PDMLink v9 + ProE w9 + AutoCad Mechanical v2012) …
    (*) GNUL* = Global Network User Licences

  • Alstom Power Hydro - IS Manager Engineering domain & PLM program

    2008 - 2010 - Implement of ProEngineer support organization with IT collaboration,
    - Manage Proof Of Concept project for future HYDRO-PLM,
    - Ensure coordination between SAP & PLM programs and coherence of Hydro Numbering System in Information Systems,
    - Move local engineering platforms in a single IntraLink system to manage globally ProE Cad data and support global engineering methodologies & processes …

  • PCO Innovation (now part of Accenture) - PLM Senior Consultant in Industry Domain

    Saint-Priest 2005 - 2008 Chef de projet / Expert confirmé
    - ALSTOM POWER HYDRO, IS Assistance for Engineering & Manufacturing domain;
    - HAGER, Audit Windchill versus SAP-PLM;
    - FAURECIA; Assistance to PLM deployment;
    - GENERAL ELECTRIC Steam turbines France, Global project process analysis and scope definition of PLM system,

  • Capgemini - Managing Consultant in Industry Domain & PLM Expert

    SURESNES 2000 - 2005 Chef de projet / Expert confirmé

    Focusing in Engineering, Manufacturing and Services Processes and Applications.
    Significant experiences :
    - EADS Sodern, as PLM solution Architect, re-engineering of industrial process and selection of CAD/PLM Information System;
    - PSA, as SAP-PLM Expert, formalization of the "Part Offizialisation process" and training program;
    - Techpack, as SAP-PLM Project Leader, implementation of SAP-PLM with IPPE module for Product configuration,
    - Support to define Engineering IS landscape based on PLM solutions of several enterprises (Hurel Dubois, Zodiac, Lafarge, Snecma, Hispano Suiza, Philips …),
    - Support "€uro transition" program of several industrial business …

  • SULZER Pompes France - IS Manager & Project Leader

    1994 - 2000 Mission : Modernisation and implementation of a new Information System with a new Network platform, ensuring €uro compliancy, replacing old system incompatible due to "2000 bug" :
    - Manage the Enterprise process re-engineering and formalize the potential future IS Landscape,
    - Manage POC sessions and selection process of the new Information System,
    - Support the deployment of the new infrastructure and contract IT support externalisation,
    - Implement and configure the new ERP solution, interfaced with the new Financial systems,
    - Implement and configure PLM solution interfaced with the upgraded CAD system,
    - Define and supervise the interface PLM > ERP,
    - Supervise the new HR system implementation
    - Organize the training programs and support the change management …
    From 1994 to 1996 : Engineer degree preparation by alternation.

  • Plusieurs Industries - Mechanical Engineering & Project Leader in several businesses

    1980 - 1994 in several businesses (Turbo-Machines, Automotive, Machine-tool Industry, Defense & Space ...) :
    Significant experiences : - Hispano-Suiza, engineering of gaz turbine installations; - GKN, Engineering of automotive driveline systems, - Aerospaciale, EADS, SNECMA, Dassault Aviation, Design assistance for aerospace and defense systems …

Formations

  • Ecole D'Ingénieur Du CESI (EI CESI), Centre De Paris

    Nanterre 1994 - 1996 ENGINEER degree Management & Industrial Maintenance

    Thesis subject : ISO 9001 agreement to Services Department.
    - Define the IS to support the development and growth of Services Department,
    - Support the development of Services business through "Catalogue Maintenance contracts",
    - Implement a Product/Customer data base for Services and maintenance contract,
    - Review the handover process between Project Execution and Services function

  • Lycée Professionel De CORBEIL ESSONNES LEP (Corbeil Essones)

    Corbeil Essones 1977 - 1980 BTS Bureau d'études Mécanique Générale

Réseau