Carlos DE CARVALHO

-
General Electric
- IT Engineering
Paris
2015 - maintenant
To be precised later
-
ALSTOM RENEWABLE POWER
- IS Director - Engineering, PLM & Digital Manufacturing Domain
2012 - 2015
- Support of global Corporate IS&T and cross sectors initiatives,
- Define the roadmap of IS landscape for Engineering domain inside Global Alstom Enterprise Architecture strategy,
- Launch new WIND-PLM program,
- Supervise CAD/PLM programs and BSC implementation (HYDRO-PLM deployment & SAP integration, Enovia implementation after POC for selection of the new WIND-PLM, transition of New Energies businesses),
- Support global program of Calculations tools optimization
- Knowledge transfer & handover to dedicated IS Managers Engineering domain per business …
-
ALSTOM POWER Hydro & Wind
- IS Manager Engineering & PLM domain
2010 - 2012
- AutoCad Harmonization program moving more than 22 ACad versions on the single Alstom GNUL* platform
- Migrate the HYDRO-PLM system (program based on PDMLink v9 + ProE w9 + AutoCad Mechanical v2012) …
(*) GNUL* = Global Network User Licences
-
Alstom Power Hydro
- IS Manager Engineering domain & PLM program
2008 - 2010
- Implement of ProEngineer support organization with IT collaboration,
- Manage Proof Of Concept project for future HYDRO-PLM,
- Ensure coordination between SAP & PLM programs and coherence of Hydro Numbering System in Information Systems,
- Move local engineering platforms in a single IntraLink system to manage globally ProE Cad data and support global engineering methodologies & processes …
-
PCO Innovation (now part of Accenture)
- PLM Senior Consultant in Industry Domain
Saint-Priest
2005 - 2008
Chef de projet / Expert confirmé
- ALSTOM POWER HYDRO, IS Assistance for Engineering & Manufacturing domain;
- HAGER, Audit Windchill versus SAP-PLM;
- FAURECIA; Assistance to PLM deployment;
- GENERAL ELECTRIC Steam turbines France, Global project process analysis and scope definition of PLM system,
…
-
Capgemini
- Managing Consultant in Industry Domain & PLM Expert
SURESNES
2000 - 2005
Chef de projet / Expert confirmé
Focusing in Engineering, Manufacturing and Services Processes and Applications.
Significant experiences :
- EADS Sodern, as PLM solution Architect, re-engineering of industrial process and selection of CAD/PLM Information System;
- PSA, as SAP-PLM Expert, formalization of the "Part Offizialisation process" and training program;
- Techpack, as SAP-PLM Project Leader, implementation of SAP-PLM with IPPE module for Product configuration,
- Support to define Engineering IS landscape based on PLM solutions of several enterprises (Hurel Dubois, Zodiac, Lafarge, Snecma, Hispano Suiza, Philips …),
- Support "€uro transition" program of several industrial business …
-
SULZER Pompes France
- IS Manager & Project Leader
1994 - 2000
Mission : Modernisation and implementation of a new Information System with a new Network platform, ensuring €uro compliancy, replacing old system incompatible due to "2000 bug" :
- Manage the Enterprise process re-engineering and formalize the potential future IS Landscape,
- Manage POC sessions and selection process of the new Information System,
- Support the deployment of the new infrastructure and contract IT support externalisation,
- Implement and configure the new ERP solution, interfaced with the new Financial systems,
- Implement and configure PLM solution interfaced with the upgraded CAD system,
- Define and supervise the interface PLM > ERP,
- Supervise the new HR system implementation
- Organize the training programs and support the change management …
From 1994 to 1996 : Engineer degree preparation by alternation.
-
Plusieurs Industries
- Mechanical Engineering & Project Leader in several businesses
1980 - 1994
in several businesses (Turbo-Machines, Automotive, Machine-tool Industry, Defense & Space ...) :
Significant experiences : - Hispano-Suiza, engineering of gaz turbine installations; - GKN, Engineering of automotive driveline systems, - Aerospaciale, EADS, SNECMA, Dassault Aviation, Design assistance for aerospace and defense systems …