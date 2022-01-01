Carlos GUTIERREZ

GUYANCOURT2002 - maintenantOct 2011 - present: Project Manager, Singapour
• Design & Build project of a 146m high rise tower, 36 storeys with 35 unique apartments sitting on 2 level basement car parks. 4 infinity cantilever swimming pool projecting 15m beyond the façade. 14000m2 of curtain wall with movable glass screens sliding along the façade. (28 months – 66M€).
Apr 2011 - Sept 2011: Project Manager, Turkmenistan
• Construction on Design&Built of a residential villa for the President family at AWAZA - Turkmenistan (20M €).
Aug 2009 - Mar 2011: Production Manager, Turkmenistan
• Construction on Design&Built of a 103 meter high tower will house all the administrative functions of the Gas and Oil Institute, the Geological Research Department and the Maintenance Department.
The laboratories will be grouped into three separate units (95M €).
Jan 2008 - Jul 2009: Production Manager, Singapore
• Residential development of 228 units with one level basement carpark (250 lots) bearing the facilities and 19 blocks of 6 storeys + attic located on the island of Sentosa in Singapore (100M €).
April 2007 Dec 2007:Contract Manager, Switzerland-Losinger
• Managed Claim costing, on a Refurbishment Project of a Hotel 5* (25M €) Rocco Forte in Geneva.
Oct 2005 – Mars 2007:Production Manager, Russia
• 5* stars Hyatt Hotel. High Rise Building (97m) – 297 key hotel + 2 (general Manager’s apartments). Ekaterinburg, (100 M $)
Jul 2004 - Sept 2005: Contract Manager, Slovakia-Morocco
• Construction of a car-manufacturing plant (P.S.A) in Trnava, Slovakia, as part of a consortium with ZIPP (Slovak) and CEGELEC (French). Plant production capacity 55 vehicles per hour. (140 M €, part Bouygues 31,5 M €)
• Al Alia Palace, Cheick governor of Dubai, Rabat, Morocco. (10 M €)
Oct 2002 – Jun 2004-Site Manager, Cuba
• 5* Resort Hotel, 452 rooms for Gaviota/Barcelo at Varadero (US$ 57 million)
Saudi Oger
- Pilote Coordonnateur
Riyadh1997 - 2001Arabie Saoudite et Espagne
Construction et rénovation de résidence privée de la famille royale d'Arabie Saoudite (50 à 200M$).
Responsable de la bonne exécution des ouvrages. Pilotage et contrôle des travaux de M&E et CEA.
Olin-Lanctuit
- Conducteur de Travaux
1992 - 1997Ile de France,
Operation de logements
Organisation et préparation de chantier. Exécution et contrôle des travaux. Consultation, désignation, coordination et gestion des sous-traitants. Gestion budgétaire du chantier.