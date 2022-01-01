Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carole BOURDEAU
Ajouter
Carole BOURDEAU
Nanterre cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Manpower
- Responsable d'Agences
Nanterre cedex
2017 - maintenant
Cepfor
- Conseillère formation
Labège
2016 - 2016
Adecco
- Manager commerciale
Villeurbanne
2008 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne BAILLIET
Arnaud MARCHAND
Audrey PHILOCLES
Beatrice Chevalier DARCOR CABINET DE RECRUTEMENT PAR APPROCHE DIRECTE
Cabinet L'offre Rh RECRUTEMENT
Christine Océane Khadija BARUANI
Denis CHANDESRIS
Fabien BRUNET
Francois VANHOVE
Ismail FATIHI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z