Carole RENOUX

Nexans Amercable
- Raw Material Buyer (Compounds - Tapes - Yarns)
2017 - maintenant
Needs assesments & portfolio analysis
Sourcing of new suppliers & current supplier relationship management:
Request for Information (questionnaires) - Request for Quotations process - Offers Analysis - Supplier Selection
Follow-up on projects and Team work with the R&D department : new supplier or alternative material qualifications: sample requests, trials and qualification follow-up.
Ponctual actions on Indirect Expenses : ex : Recycled Wooden Reels imlementation
Automotive Lighting
- General Expenses/OPEX Buyer
2015 - 2017Management of General Expenses: annual budget 10 Millions of Euros. Purchases
of services, prestations (maintenance, cleaning, prototypes). Negotiation of spot
purchases and global projects /Monthly reports/ KPI’s/respect of compliance rules.
Operational procurement on SAP: PO management
Prysmian
- Acheteur Junior en alternance
PARON 2012 - 2015Management of packaging portfolio for France (11 plants). Annual budget: 2 millions of Euros
Request for quotations, implementations, follow-up and negotiation of prices.
Packaging items implementation in SAP
Operational procurement on SAP: Items creation, prices lists, supplier assignement to allow the PO process to be effective in the system
The Palace, MALTE
- Serveuse, Hôtel 5 étoiles.
2012 - 2012Développement des compétences en anglais.