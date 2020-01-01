Menu

Carole RENOUX

SENS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Excel 2010

Entreprises

  • Nexans Amercable - Raw Material Buyer (Compounds - Tapes - Yarns)

    2017 - maintenant Raw Material Buyer (Compounds - Tapes - Yarns)
    Needs assesments & portfolio analysis
    Sourcing of new suppliers & current supplier relationship management:
    Request for Information (questionnaires) - Request for Quotations process - Offers Analysis - Supplier Selection
    Follow-up on projects and Team work with the R&D department : new supplier or alternative material qualifications: sample requests, trials and qualification follow-up.

    Ponctual actions on Indirect Expenses : ex : Recycled Wooden Reels imlementation

  • Automotive Lighting - General Expenses/OPEX Buyer

    2015 - 2017 Management of General Expenses: annual budget 10 Millions of Euros. Purchases
    of services, prestations (maintenance, cleaning, prototypes). Negotiation of spot
    purchases and global projects /Monthly reports/ KPI’s/respect of compliance rules.
    Operational procurement on SAP: PO management

  • Prysmian - Acheteur Junior en alternance

    PARON 2012 - 2015 Management of packaging portfolio for France (11 plants). Annual budget: 2 millions of Euros
    Request for quotations, implementations, follow-up and negotiation of prices.
    Packaging items implementation in SAP
    Operational procurement on SAP: Items creation, prices lists, supplier assignement to allow the PO process to be effective in the system

  • The Palace, MALTE - Serveuse, Hôtel 5 étoiles.

    2012 - 2012 Développement des compétences en anglais.

Formations

Réseau