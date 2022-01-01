Retail
Caroline CARO (LELARGE)
Caroline CARO (LELARGE)
Nüspace
decoratrice
Lillers
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
JE SUIS UNE PERSONNE SPONTANÉE GENEREUSE BOSSEUSE ET AUSSI OUVERTE D'ESPRIT ;
Entreprises
Nüspace
- Decoratrice
Commercial | Lillers (62190)
2022 - maintenant
je suis charger du service client , pour les commande sur les décor d'intérieur .
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon (69000)
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Astride TRIOLLE
