Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Caroline CHEVALIER
Ajouter
Caroline CHEVALIER
Issy les Moulineaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
CPM France
- Responsable Coordination Outils Force de Vente
Issy les Moulineaux
2015 - maintenant
CPM France
- Responsable de Clientèle
Issy les Moulineaux
2012 - 2015
Responsable de Clientèle en Force de vente pour Microsoft Mobile
CPM FRANCE
- Chef de Projet Force de Vente
Issy les Moulineaux
2007 - 2012
Spécialisation en Vente Directe.
Clients : GDF SUEZ, American Express, Géopost, Bel...
Formations
IESEG, School Of Management
Lille
2001 - 2007
School of Management (www.ieseg.fr)
Bachelor of Business Administration
Master in Management
Spécialité Marketing
Réseau
Alexia STELLIDIS
Amandine SERTOUR
Geoffroy ZOBENBUHLER
Guillaume LIBERT
Julie GANON
Julien DEVERGNIES
Nicolas SIMONOVIC
Rémi GARNIER
Serge AIRIEV
Valérie JÉLICIE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z