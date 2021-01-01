Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine CHARBONNNIER
Ajouter
Catherine CHARBONNNIER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AFPA DIRECTION REGIONALE RHONE-ALPES
- Chargée Relation Entreprises
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Cours Pierre Termier
Lyon
1974 - 1980
Réseau
Catherine HENRY
Claire HAMMAD
Desmaris DOMINIQUE
Francois JARA
Frédéric BEAU
Joel FAUCHEUX
Salon DES FRANCHISES
Sandrine JULLIEN
Thierry PONS