Catherine FRITSCH

SAM Medical International is a leading health care facilitators' company based in Switzerland and it facilitates world-class, high standard medical treatment for international patients in France, Germany and Switzerland.

Currently, we are interested in building-up our network of partners of Physicians, Hospitals and Insurance Companies interested in working with us and refering their patients, for treatment in France, Germany and Switzerland.





Site internet :Array



Mes compétences :

Médical

Tourism

Travel