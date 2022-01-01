Menu

Catherine FUNTEN-GAYET

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Suresnes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dassault Systèmes Industry Services - Engagement Quality and Business Operations

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2007 - maintenant Ensure the quality of engagement (2015 : 100M€) :
    • Contribute to a transformation of people behavior
    • Improve pre-sales activity by providing process, methods and tools
    • Be responsible for process execution
    • Facilitate, speed-up Services Proposal writing while keeping high level of Services offer value
    • Ensure the profitability and the consistency of the Services Proposal from a commercial, technical, financial, legal perspective
    • Control ability to perform a high level quality of Project execution, anticipate and mitigate the Project execution risks
    • Monitor, analyze : pre-sales costs, win ratio, capitalization, process/tools usage
    • Ensure Engagement Quality process worldwide harmonization

    Business Operations
    - Forecast, assess and calculate European business performances for the Executive team
    - Business analysis : data-driven recommendations to Industries/Countries
    - Support Finance Department in budget monitoring
    - Assess the differed revenue, business and financial risk estimation

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES, FI SYSTEM, KTT-WEBEXPERT - Executive Assistant

    1992 - 2007 Business forecast, reporting :
    - European data collection and consolidation
    - Sales team bonus calculation
    - Customer Purchase orders audit, compliancy with Commercial and Financial Proposal

    Event organization :
    - Seminar, General Assembly logistics
    - PowerPoint support Material, minutes of meeting, internal/external communication
    - Particular events organization
     BNP Paribas Masters (Interlock with F.F.T. for logistics, and with our customers)
     Press conference
     New Technology Exposition, COMEX, AMF
     Integration seminary for new hired employees, specific training organization dedicated to the sales force

    Project management
    - Competency Center management : project status, costs management, budget, revenue, invoicing, travel and living cost audit

    Specific mission
    - Telesales operator team’s management to promote a web application (interview guide definition, training, reporting)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau