Catherine FUNTEN-GAYET

Dassault Systèmes Industry Services
- Engagement Quality and Business Operations
Vélizy-Villacoublay 2007 - maintenantEnsure the quality of engagement (2015 : 100M€) :
• Contribute to a transformation of people behavior
• Improve pre-sales activity by providing process, methods and tools
• Be responsible for process execution
• Facilitate, speed-up Services Proposal writing while keeping high level of Services offer value
• Ensure the profitability and the consistency of the Services Proposal from a commercial, technical, financial, legal perspective
• Control ability to perform a high level quality of Project execution, anticipate and mitigate the Project execution risks
• Monitor, analyze : pre-sales costs, win ratio, capitalization, process/tools usage
• Ensure Engagement Quality process worldwide harmonization
Business Operations
- Forecast, assess and calculate European business performances for the Executive team
- Business analysis : data-driven recommendations to Industries/Countries
- Support Finance Department in budget monitoring
- Assess the differed revenue, business and financial risk estimation
DASSAULT SYSTEMES, FI SYSTEM, KTT-WEBEXPERT
- Executive Assistant
1992 - 2007Business forecast, reporting :
- European data collection and consolidation
- Sales team bonus calculation
- Customer Purchase orders audit, compliancy with Commercial and Financial Proposal
Event organization :
- Seminar, General Assembly logistics
- PowerPoint support Material, minutes of meeting, internal/external communication
- Particular events organization
BNP Paribas Masters (Interlock with F.F.T. for logistics, and with our customers)
Press conference
New Technology Exposition, COMEX, AMF
Integration seminary for new hired employees, specific training organization dedicated to the sales force
Project management
- Competency Center management : project status, costs management, budget, revenue, invoicing, travel and living cost audit
Specific mission
- Telesales operator team’s management to promote a web application (interview guide definition, training, reporting)