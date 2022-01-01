Menu

Catherine GINISTY

PARIS

Entreprises

  • European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) - SENIOR WEB EDITOR

    2007 - maintenant My main tasks are:

    •Contribute to the strategic, long-term development of the ECDC web services;

    •Work closely with the project leader, ICT officer, external consultants and ECDC knowledge manager on all aspects of the development of the new webportal;

    • Liaise with external stakeholders and partners (e.g. web persons in the Member States, European Commission services, US CDC) on web related issues;

    •Contribute to the day-to-day content management of the present and future ECDC websites, including creating and designing web pages;

    •Ensure quality control of texts on the web sites;

  • UNESCO - MULTIMEDIA COORDINATOR

    paris 2004 - 2007 Responsible for the implementation and the development of the Global Monitoring Report website.

  • CANAL+ - WEB SITE MANAGER

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1996 - 2004 WEB SITE MANAGER
    •Creation and running special events department on web site www.canalplus.fr
    •Creation of news department on web site www.canalplus.fr
    •Editor-in-chief
    •International news sub-editor
    •Development of partnership operations
    •Coordination of research unit on TV/media and video live technologies

    TV PRODUCER
    •Coordination and documentation of TV programs
    •Production of TV programs called “thematic nights”
    •TV programs Editor-in-chief

  • JKLM Consulants - CONSULTANT / CLIENT RELATIONS MANAGER

    1992 - 1995 •Audit and strategy definition
    •Strategic, operational and marketing consultancy
    •Development of partnerships
    •Project implementation
    •Leading a technical watch unit

