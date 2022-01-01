Catherine GINISTY

-
European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC)
- SENIOR WEB EDITOR
2007 - maintenant
My main tasks are:
•Contribute to the strategic, long-term development of the ECDC web services;
•Work closely with the project leader, ICT officer, external consultants and ECDC knowledge manager on all aspects of the development of the new webportal;
• Liaise with external stakeholders and partners (e.g. web persons in the Member States, European Commission services, US CDC) on web related issues;
•Contribute to the day-to-day content management of the present and future ECDC websites, including creating and designing web pages;
•Ensure quality control of texts on the web sites;
UNESCO
- MULTIMEDIA COORDINATOR
paris
2004 - 2007
Responsible for the implementation and the development of the Global Monitoring Report website.
CANAL+
- WEB SITE MANAGER
Issy-les-Moulineaux
1996 - 2004
WEB SITE MANAGER
•Creation and running special events department on web site www.canalplus.fr
•Creation of news department on web site www.canalplus.fr
•Editor-in-chief
•International news sub-editor
•Development of partnership operations
•Coordination of research unit on TV/media and video live technologies
TV PRODUCER
•Coordination and documentation of TV programs
•Production of TV programs called “thematic nights”
•TV programs Editor-in-chief
JKLM Consulants
- CONSULTANT / CLIENT RELATIONS MANAGER
1992 - 1995
•Audit and strategy definition
•Strategic, operational and marketing consultancy
•Development of partnerships
•Project implementation
•Leading a technical watch unit