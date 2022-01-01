Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Catherine HUYNH
Catherine HUYNH
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Propriété intellectuelle
Entreprises
Pernod Ricard China, Shanghai
- Intellectual Property Officer
2011 - maintenant
LECS Partners, Paris
- Trainee in Intellectual Property
2011 - 2011
Baker & McKenzie, Paris
- Trainee in Intellectual Property
2010 - 2010
Holding Redlich law firm, Melbourne (Australia)
- Trainee in Intellectual Property
2008 - 2008
'Maison du Droit' of the Paris II Panthéon-Assas University
- Volunteer, pro bono legal counsel
2008 - 2008
Formations
Paris Bar School (EFB)
Paris
2010 - 2011
Université Paris II Panthéon Assas
Paris
2008 - 2009
Master 2 Droit de la propriété littéraire artistique et industrielle
Advanced Master of Law in Intellectual Property law with Honours, rank 4 out of 37
Moot court: plead as a Barrister in front of a professional panel presided over by Mr. Lacabarats, President of the 3rd Chamber of the French Civil Supreme Court
University Of Melbourne (Melbourne)
Melbourne
2007 - 2008
Réseau
Anne GUILBERT
Ariane FOUBERT GUILLON
Astrid DE BENOIST DE GENTISSART
Clément LACHAUME
Coraline CHAUVET
Ghislain D'HAUSEN
Lila ZARFAOUI-DUVAL
Marion RICHAUD
Roxane JARRY
Severine LEVY