Catherine HUYNH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Propriété intellectuelle

Entreprises

  • Pernod Ricard China, Shanghai - Intellectual Property Officer

    2011 - maintenant

  • LECS Partners, Paris - Trainee in Intellectual Property

    2011 - 2011

  • Baker & McKenzie, Paris - Trainee in Intellectual Property

    2010 - 2010

  • Holding Redlich law firm, Melbourne (Australia) - Trainee in Intellectual Property

    2008 - 2008

  • 'Maison du Droit' of the Paris II Panthéon-Assas University - Volunteer, pro bono legal counsel

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • Paris Bar School (EFB)

    Paris 2010 - 2011

  • Université Paris II Panthéon Assas

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Master 2 Droit de la propriété littéraire artistique et industrielle

    Advanced Master of Law in Intellectual Property law with Honours, rank 4 out of 37

    Moot court: plead as a Barrister in front of a professional panel presided over by Mr. Lacabarats, President of the 3rd Chamber of the French Civil Supreme Court

  • University Of Melbourne (Melbourne)

    Melbourne 2007 - 2008

