Catherine JOUNIER

McCORMICK
- Marketing Manager Foodservice Europe Continentale & Key Account Manager Foodservice Europe
2009 - maintenant
CAREER HISTORY
October 2009 – Today RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL FOODSERVICE DIVISION FLAVOUR GROUP EMEA
(Marketing Manager & Key Account Manager)
McCormick FRANCE S.A.S (Avignon, France)
McCormick FRANCE S.A.S is a full owned subsidiary of McCormick & Company Inc.
Achievements:
- KAM FOODSERVICE CONTINENTAL EUROPE: QUICK account management
- MARKETING FOODSERVICE CONTINENTAL EUROPE:
o Brand Planning, Product development Management, Sales development: To work with R & D, culinary and operations to maximise potential opportunities for line extensions as well as product improvements and cost reduction on a continuous basis. Co-ordinate key launch projects taking new products, concepts, promotions successfully through the trade systems to the Continental Europe market,
o Account Planning: In conjunction with the European Marketing Manager and the French sales team and external Swiss/German and Belgian distributors, contribute to the identification of opportunities for the portfolio and participate to its implementation with the specific account manager,
o Marketing Expenditure: Accountable for brand volume and expenditure budgets for subsequent approval and, once approved, monitor and control the budgets, ensure return on investment,
o Communication: In conjunction with the European Marketing Manager, to develop a communication strategy for the portfolio and make recommendations on its implementation,
o Manage 1 Marketing Assistant for the French market and 1 Product Manager tracking progress and coaching/developing people.,
o Contribute to any other reasonable duties as appropriate to support the Business Unit in achievement of its goals,
o Ensure that proper and professional marketing presence and support is provided for occasional key European customer business review. Liaise with the designated top key customer’s marketing contact to actively contribute to the intimacy process.
November 2006 – October 2009 KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER FOODSERVICE DIVISION FLAVOUR GROUP EMEA
5 Customer accounts across Europe :
McCormick FRANCE S.A.S (Avignon, France)
McCormick FRANCE S.A.S is a full owned subsidiary of McCormick & Company Inc.
Achievements:
Define each customer’s Business, Commercial, Marketing and R&D objectives and strategies and ensure that action plans and responsibilities are provided by the Development team to support these,
Develop and implement account plans for the allocated group of customers based on profitable growth, forecasts, market opportunities and development potential (Subway Europe, Quick Restaurants, Häagen-Dazs, Danone, Agapes Restauration, Univar Fiske, Buffalo Grill, Le Duff, Soprat, Coopagri),
Build, maintain and defend from competition customer accounts, focusing on Premier and Category 1 accounts and profitable products, within the European Zone,
Prepare an annual budget and Long Term Plan forward strategic figures for the allocated group of customers and ensure profit targets are met and corrective actions are in place, as appropriate.
Responsible for the annual EMEA Budget and the quarterly EMEA forecasting reports for allocated customers,
Establish effective internal relationships and processes with multicultural teams in Finance, Logistics, Customer Service, Materials, Manufacturing, Quality, Technical, Procurement, in order to maintain superior customer service levels for the Premier and Category 1 accounts,
Optimise the EMEA Cost Reduction Process in line with Corporate guidelines,
Undertake personal accountability for motivation and development of the cross-functional groups closely associated with the allocated group of accounts,
Act as a focal point for the development of internal relationships