Catherine LALANDE

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
People Development
Project Management
Training Management
Internal Communication

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - Learning & Development Project Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant -Design, develop, implement and update training projects
    -Design and coordinate the overall training program from the analysis to the evaluation taking into account new technologies
    -Analyze training needs with the requestor and develop a training proposal

  • Sanofi - Pharmacovigilance Periodic Reporting Associate

    Paris 2015 - 2016 -Participate to internal oversight PBRER quality control
    -Contribute to internal PBRER coordination
    -Collaborate to slide decks realization: KPI analysis, PRFA training integration guide, SDEA

  • Sanofi - Site Communication Head

    Paris 2006 - 2015 -Communication strategy to support Site Direction, action plans and budget
    -Lead the communication campaigns and event organization
    -Development of communication tools and communication supports

  • Sanofi-aventis - Global Training Manager - Clinical Operations

    2001 - 2005 -Need analysis and definition of the training strategy
    -Training engineering
    -Development of training programs and training material

  • Aventis Pharma - Clinical Safety Officer

    Antony 1997 - 2001

  • Rhône-Poulenc Rorer - Clinical Trial Manager

    1994 - 1997 Oncology Clinical Trials Coordination

Formations

