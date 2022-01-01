Catherine LALANDE

Mes compétences :
People Development
Project Management
Training Management
Internal Communication
Entreprises
Sanofi
- Learning & Development Project Manager
Paris2016 - maintenant-Design, develop, implement and update training projects
-Design and coordinate the overall training program from the analysis to the evaluation taking into account new technologies
-Analyze training needs with the requestor and develop a training proposal
Paris2015 - 2016-Participate to internal oversight PBRER quality control
-Contribute to internal PBRER coordination
-Collaborate to slide decks realization: KPI analysis, PRFA training integration guide, SDEA
Sanofi
- Site Communication Head
Paris2006 - 2015-Communication strategy to support Site Direction, action plans and budget
-Lead the communication campaigns and event organization
-Development of communication tools and communication supports
Sanofi-aventis
- Global Training Manager - Clinical Operations
2001 - 2005-Need analysis and definition of the training strategy
-Training engineering
-Development of training programs and training material