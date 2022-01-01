Catherine LANNOY

-
Elexis
- Formatrice Anglais
2015 - 2016
Remise a niveau et perfectionnement en anglais du personnel d'Elexis.
-
Inlingua
- Language Teacher
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Administrative French
-
M.J.C. Balma
- Language Teacher
2014 - maintenant
Animation and teaching of English to 3 groups of various levels.
-
Westmill International
- Language Teacher
Paris
2014 - 2014
Airbus and its sub-contractors
-
Atribord & Associés
- Language teacher
Boulogne Billancourt
2014 - maintenant
English and French independent trainer – Blagnac (France)
Rockwell and Collins, TF1, Disney, Eutelsat, AT&T, IBM, Generali
-
L.D.S.
- Language teacher
2014 - maintenant
Orange Telecommunications
-
Office Formation
- Language teacher
2014 - maintenant
Thales, Honeywell, Vectalys, Régus and Bosch
-
Cambridge Centre
- Language Teacher
2014 - 2014
Preparation FCE and PET
-
Elam Canada
- Language Teacher
2012 - maintenant
Skype classes to staff of CBC Radio Canada and Mc Kesson.