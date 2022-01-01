Menu

Catherine LANNOY

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Elexis - Formatrice Anglais

    2015 - 2016 Remise a niveau et perfectionnement en anglais du personnel d'Elexis.

  • Inlingua - Language Teacher

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Administrative French

  • M.J.C. Balma - Language Teacher

    2014 - maintenant Animation and teaching of English to 3 groups of various levels.

  • Westmill International - Language Teacher

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Airbus and its sub-contractors

  • Atribord & Associés - Language teacher

    Boulogne Billancourt 2014 - maintenant English and French independent trainer – Blagnac (France)
    Rockwell and Collins, TF1, Disney, Eutelsat, AT&T, IBM, Generali

  • L.D.S. - Language teacher

    2014 - maintenant Orange Telecommunications

  • Office Formation - Language teacher

    2014 - maintenant Thales, Honeywell, Vectalys, Régus and Bosch

  • Cambridge Centre - Language Teacher

    2014 - 2014 Preparation FCE and PET

  • Elam Canada - Language Teacher

    2012 - maintenant Skype classes to staff of CBC Radio Canada and Mc Kesson.

Formations

Réseau