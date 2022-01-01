Menu

Catherine LECOIN

SICCIEU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ERP AS400
ERP Microsoft Dynamics AX AXAPTA

Entreprises

  • NICOLL - Assistante achats

    2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée La Pléiade

    Pont De Cheruy 1986 - 1989 BAC B Economique et social

    CEGOS

    2008 Formation assistante Achats

    2012 Formation Achats et Approvisionnements en PME

Réseau