Catherine MAGNENAN

COURBEVOIE

Mes compétences :
PRODOM
VDB / PDB
eRoom
• SAP (comptabilité fournisseurs)
Open Text
Lotus Notes
E&P Catalog (Flare)
EXCEL
SAP

Entreprises

  • ENGIE - Lead Document Controller PCC

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - maintenant

  • ENI - EDM Controller

    Lyon 2015 - 2015

  • INPEX - Site Lead Document Controller

    2012 - 2014

  • SANOFI AVENTIS - User Support

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Management of documents with workflow and monitoring activities
    Bug Reports and tracking change requests
    Tests on new application developments
    Writing SOA Documentation

  • SDAG - Projet KHASHAGAN - Onshore Document Controller

    2010 - 2011 External Document management with Contractors (Technip, Prosernat, DNV…)
    Internal Document management
    External & Internal Distribution
    Reporting and Monitoring activity
    Management of documents with workflow, Transmittals and QC
    Management of official Correspondances In & Out

  • NCOC - Document Controller

    2009 - 2010 External & Internal Document management
    NCOC parners documentation management
    Management of documents with workflow, Transmittals and QC
    Monitoring activity
    E&P Catalog update and supply (Geoscience part)

  • SANOFI AVENTIS - User Support

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • EMC - User support

    Bezons 2007 - 2008 User support and Training on PRODOM for Total Document Controllers

  • TECHNIP - Document Controller

    Paris 2005 - 2007 ECM Database optimization, set up & maintenance (VDB, PDB)
    Follow up incoming & outgoing documents (audit changes, referencing, filing, distribution)
    Contract management of project documentation with technical interface with the clilent (Kick off meetings, reporting)
    User training

