Catherine MAGNENAN

Mes compétences :
PRODOM
VDB / PDB
eRoom
• SAP (comptabilité fournisseurs)
Open Text
Lotus Notes
E&P Catalog (Flare)
EXCEL
SAP
Entreprises
ENGIE
- Lead Document Controller PCC
COURBEVOIE2015 - maintenant
ENI
- EDM Controller
Lyon2015 - 2015
INPEX
- Site Lead Document Controller
2012 - 2014
SANOFI AVENTIS
- User Support
Paris2010 - 2011Management of documents with workflow and monitoring activities
Bug Reports and tracking change requests
Tests on new application developments
Writing SOA Documentation
SDAG - Projet KHASHAGAN
- Onshore Document Controller
2010 - 2011External Document management with Contractors (Technip, Prosernat, DNV…)
Internal Document management
External & Internal Distribution
Reporting and Monitoring activity
Management of documents with workflow, Transmittals and QC
Management of official Correspondances In & Out
NCOC
- Document Controller
2009 - 2010External & Internal Document management
NCOC parners documentation management
Management of documents with workflow, Transmittals and QC
Monitoring activity
E&P Catalog update and supply (Geoscience part)
SANOFI AVENTIS
- User Support
Paris2008 - 2009
EMC
- User support
Bezons2007 - 2008User support and Training on PRODOM for Total Document Controllers
TECHNIP
- Document Controller
Paris2005 - 2007ECM Database optimization, set up & maintenance (VDB, PDB)
Follow up incoming & outgoing documents (audit changes, referencing, filing, distribution)
Contract management of project documentation with technical interface with the clilent (Kick off meetings, reporting)
User training