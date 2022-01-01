Menu

Stéphane DUGUÉ

Saint-Nazaire

Entreprises

  • STX Europe

    Saint-Nazaire maintenant

  • TOTAL E&P - Projet and Construction

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - maintenant LNG plant utilities and buildings area manager
    FPSO Hull construction manager

  • ALSTOM TRANSPORT - Project Quality manager

    2005 - 2008 2007-2008 : New York subway R160 : Quality manager in Hornell, NY factory. Substantial ramp up of production, eradication of repetitive defects and outstanding reduction of non productive hours

    2005-2007 : Tramway quality manager in La Rochelle , France. For RATP, Montpellier and Tunis customers. Met objectives of non quality hours and obtained self inspection accreditation from RATP.

  • ALSTOM MARINE - Chantiers de l'atlantique - Chargé d'affaires

    1999 - 2005 Project manager of classic and cryogenic pipe network and technical outfittings on LNG tanker for GDF-NYK.

    Project manager of various(steel,stainless steel,copper,pvc) pipe networks and technical outfittings on a 700cabin cruise ship.

