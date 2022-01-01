Stéphane DUGUÉ

-
STX Europe
Saint-Nazaire
maintenant
TOTAL E&P
- Projet and Construction
COURBEVOIE
2009 - maintenant
LNG plant utilities and buildings area manager
FPSO Hull construction manager
ALSTOM TRANSPORT
- Project Quality manager
2005 - 2008
2007-2008 : New York subway R160 : Quality manager in Hornell, NY factory. Substantial ramp up of production, eradication of repetitive defects and outstanding reduction of non productive hours
2005-2007 : Tramway quality manager in La Rochelle , France. For RATP, Montpellier and Tunis customers. Met objectives of non quality hours and obtained self inspection accreditation from RATP.
ALSTOM MARINE - Chantiers de l'atlantique
- Chargé d'affaires
1999 - 2005
Project manager of classic and cryogenic pipe network and technical outfittings on LNG tanker for GDF-NYK.
Project manager of various(steel,stainless steel,copper,pvc) pipe networks and technical outfittings on a 700cabin cruise ship.