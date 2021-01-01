Menu

Catherine POUPONNEAU

HENNEBONT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LYCEE HORTICOLE - Secrétaire

    HENNEBONT 2021 - maintenant

  • École Primaire Kermélo à Lorient - Secrétaire

    2014 - 2018

  • DENIS BAT GILLARD - Assistante de Direction

    2008 - 2017

  • RAISONANCES - Secrétaire

    2001 - 2008

  • UTR / ANPE - Asssitante de gestion

    1995 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau