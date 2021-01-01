Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine POUPONNEAU
Ajouter
Catherine POUPONNEAU
HENNEBONT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LYCEE HORTICOLE
- Secrétaire
HENNEBONT
2021 - maintenant
École Primaire Kermélo à Lorient
- Secrétaire
2014 - 2018
DENIS BAT GILLARD
- Assistante de Direction
2008 - 2017
RAISONANCES
- Secrétaire
2001 - 2008
UTR / ANPE
- Asssitante de gestion
1995 - 2001
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Annie NICOLAS
Christelle LE NAOUR
Christophe LE GAL
Hélèna CONQUEUR-JOUANNO
Jasmine TOULLIOU
Jennifer JINKINS
Kevin LAURENT
Monique SANDRIN