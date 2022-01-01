Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cathy CATHY (FIRMIN)
Ajouter
Cathy CATHY (FIRMIN)
ALFORTVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HELZEAR PARIS
- ADJOINT DE DIRECTION
2016 - 2017
Formations
AFPA
Creteil
2001 - 2002
Réseau
Sandrine FIRMIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z