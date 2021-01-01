Menu

Cécile AUDON

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Corporate Travel
MICE
Travel

Entreprises

  • MATHEZ TRAVEL - Assistante Chef de Projet

    2013 - 2015

  • KUONI DESTINATION MANAGEMENT - Assistante Chef de Projet

    2012 - 2012 Service réceptif France pour les entreprises étrangères
    -Réponse aux appels d'offre
    -Production d'évènements
    -Production supports Marketing

  • Lever de Rideau - Assistante Chef de Projet

    Paris 2011 - 2011 -Réponse aux appels d'offre
    -Production d'évènements

    -Responsable Inscriptions et Règlements des participants au Congrès des HLM 2011 à Bordeaux

Formations

  • ESCAET

    Aix En Provence 2010 - 2012 MBA International Travel Management

