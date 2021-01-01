Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cécile AUDON
Ajouter
Cécile AUDON
AIX-EN-PROVENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Corporate Travel
MICE
Travel
Entreprises
MATHEZ TRAVEL
- Assistante Chef de Projet
2013 - 2015
KUONI DESTINATION MANAGEMENT
- Assistante Chef de Projet
2012 - 2012
Service réceptif France pour les entreprises étrangères
-Réponse aux appels d'offre
-Production d'évènements
-Production supports Marketing
Lever de Rideau
- Assistante Chef de Projet
Paris
2011 - 2011
-Réponse aux appels d'offre
-Production d'évènements
-Responsable Inscriptions et Règlements des participants au Congrès des HLM 2011 à Bordeaux
Formations
ESCAET
Aix En Provence
2010 - 2012
MBA International Travel Management
Réseau
Andrea BAUMGÄRTEL
Aurélie BOUTET
Christophe MERCIER
Emilie KOPP GUTIERRES
Jamal BRITEL
Kim SMEETS
Sarl CAB DRIVER SERVICE
Vincent BREFFEL