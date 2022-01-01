Menu

Cédric BLANPIED

Paris

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Export
Food
International

Entreprises

  • Bel - Europe Sales Manager - Bel Industries

    Paris 2016 - maintenant - Area : Europe.
    - Management and development of a European distribution network + Key Account customers.
    - Products : functional milk proteins.
    - Applications : ice cream, bakery, yogurts, chocolate, dairy drinks.
    - Brands : Nollibel®, Belka®, Bianbel®, Lactibel®.

  • Bel - Key Account Manager

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Bel Foodservice
    - Area : Western Europe.
    - Brands : Boursin®, Leerdammer®, The Laughing cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®.
    - Development of cheese sales in Europe with food manufacturers, whether the cheeses are used as functional ingredients or as co-branded products.

  • Coup de Pates, ARYZTA - Area Export Manager

    2010 - 2012 - Area : Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia.
    - Development of a distribution network.
    - 40% of business trips.
    - Products : morning goods, pastry, bread, snacking, reception products, cuisine, service products.

    www.coupdepates.fr

  • Mitsubishi France SAS - Junior Export manager

    2006 - 2010 - Mitsubishi Corporation is an international trading company (n°1 in Japan).
    - Responsible for dairy products (cheese), and confectionery products (chocolate coating)
    - Business development, intermediary between Japanese customers and EU suppliers.
    - Development of imports/ exports with Japan.

    http://www.mitsubishicorp-fr.com/

