Cédric BLANPIED

Agroalimentaire
Export
Food
International
Entreprises
Bel
- Europe Sales Manager - Bel Industries
Paris2016 - maintenant- Area : Europe.
- Management and development of a European distribution network + Key Account customers.
- Products : functional milk proteins.
- Applications : ice cream, bakery, yogurts, chocolate, dairy drinks.
- Brands : Nollibel®, Belka®, Bianbel®, Lactibel®.
Bel
- Key Account Manager
Paris2013 - 2016Bel Foodservice
- Area : Western Europe.
- Brands : Boursin®, Leerdammer®, The Laughing cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®.
- Development of cheese sales in Europe with food manufacturers, whether the cheeses are used as functional ingredients or as co-branded products.
Coup de Pates, ARYZTA
- Area Export Manager
2010 - 2012- Area : Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia.
- Development of a distribution network.
- 40% of business trips.
- Products : morning goods, pastry, bread, snacking, reception products, cuisine, service products.
Mitsubishi France SAS
- Junior Export manager
2006 - 2010- Mitsubishi Corporation is an international trading company (n°1 in Japan).
- Responsible for dairy products (cheese), and confectionery products (chocolate coating)
- Business development, intermediary between Japanese customers and EU suppliers.
- Development of imports/ exports with Japan.