Bonjour, je me nomme Cédric Chen et je suis actuellement développeur en technologies informatique pour l'entreprise Sopra Steria.
J'ai travaillé sur les trois principaux langages de programmation que sont le C/Cpp, Java et .Net, avec une préférence pour le développement sur Visual studio, mais je suis ouvert à toute proposition car je préfère qu'un langage soit choisi en répondant au besoin du client, plutôt que par un choix purement personnel.
Habitant actuellement en Alsace, je souhaiterais me rapprocher de la Normandie et de Rouen pour des raisons personnelles.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft .NET Technology
SQL
XML
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft C-SHARP
Matlab
LINQ
Java
JSON
Informatica
C++
Business Objects
Windows Presentation Foundation
Windows Communiciation Foundation
Web Services
UML/OMT
QlikView
Oracle
OpenGL
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Linux
LibreOffice
Jasper
InstallShield
HTML
Framework
Entity Framework
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
AutoMapper