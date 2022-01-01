Menu

Cédric CHEN

Paris

En résumé

Bonjour, je me nomme Cédric Chen et je suis actuellement développeur en technologies informatique pour l'entreprise Sopra Steria.

J'ai travaillé sur les trois principaux langages de programmation que sont le C/Cpp, Java et .Net, avec une préférence pour le développement sur Visual studio, mais je suis ouvert à toute proposition car je préfère qu'un langage soit choisi en répondant au besoin du client, plutôt que par un choix purement personnel.

Habitant actuellement en Alsace, je souhaiterais me rapprocher de la Normandie et de Rouen pour des raisons personnelles.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft .NET Technology
SQL
XML
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft C-SHARP
Matlab
LINQ
Java
JSON
Informatica
C++
Business Objects
Windows Presentation Foundation
Windows Communiciation Foundation
Web Services
UML/OMT
QlikView
Oracle
OpenGL
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Linux
LibreOffice
Jasper
InstallShield
HTML
Framework
Entity Framework
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
AutoMapper

Entreprises

  • Sopra Steria - Ingénieur de développement

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Client EPS : Entreprise de gestion de la sécurité.
    Développement d'une application Web s'inscrivant dans le cadre d'un projet de refonte du SI
    d'EPS. Cette application vise à gérer les missions d'un technicien, leurs disponibilités ainsi que
    leurs stocks matériels (gestion des inventaires, commande et réception de colis, ...).

    * Analyse du besoin et rédaction de spécifications fonctionnelles.

    * Développement du site web en MVVM utilisant des DTO et Intégration de web
    services pour récupérer les données à afficher.

    * Création d'AS (Application Server) afin de récupérer les données des WebServices.

    Environnement technique : Visual Studio 2012, DevBooster v4, Software AG, Toad, Git, Jira,
    Postman

  • Sopra Steria - Ingénieur de développement

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Client Serphydose.
    Développement de rapports médicaux contenant des graphiques et des tableaux statistiques
    sur l'utilisation des appareils, implémentation de requêtes récoltant les informations sur une
    base de données Oracle

    * Développement et mise en page de rapports médicaux sous forme de graphiques et de
    tableaux

    * Développement de requêtes SQL pour chercher les informations dans la base de données

    Environnement technique : Java, Jasper, MySQL, Glassfish 3

  • Sopra Steria - Ingénieur de développement

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Centre de Services Sopra.
    Développement d'un logiciel permettant de répartir des zones géographiques à des ingénieurs
    commerciaux via des méthodes de cartographie graphiques, en optimisant les chiffres
    d'affaires et potentiels de chaque secteur.

    * Analyse (spécifications techniques)

    * Développement et Intégration de services de sauvegarde, synchronisation et mise à jour
    automatique des données de l'utilisateur, ainsi que de l'application.

    * Implémentation de tests unitaires
    Environnement technique : C#, .NET (4.5), Entity Framework, AutoMapper, SQL Server 2008
    et 2012, Visual Studio 2012 et 2013, Install Shield, XML, JSON, WPF, WCF, Linq, log4net,
    MapXTreme4Net (notions)

  • Sopra Steria - Ingénieur en TMA d’entreprise

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Membre d’une TMA en charge d’applications de niveau 3 et 4 sur le site de Lilly France
    Fergersheim.
    • Prise en charge, analyse des problèmes et résolution des incidents des utilisateurs.
    • Maintenance, modifications et mises à jour des applications et de leur documentation en
    respectant les processus de qualité en vigueur sur le site.
    • Communication avec des équipes au niveau international.
    Environnement technique : Business Object XI, Informatica, QlikView, SQL servers, Service
    Now, Régulus, Visual Studio, Entity Framework, SQL Server

Formations

Réseau

