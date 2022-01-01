Bonjour, je me nomme Cédric Chen et je suis actuellement développeur en technologies informatique pour l'entreprise Sopra Steria.



J'ai travaillé sur les trois principaux langages de programmation que sont le C/Cpp, Java et .Net, avec une préférence pour le développement sur Visual studio, mais je suis ouvert à toute proposition car je préfère qu'un langage soit choisi en répondant au besoin du client, plutôt que par un choix purement personnel.



Habitant actuellement en Alsace, je souhaiterais me rapprocher de la Normandie et de Rouen pour des raisons personnelles.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft .NET Technology

SQL

XML

Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft C-SHARP

Matlab

LINQ

Java

JSON

Informatica

C++

Business Objects

Windows Presentation Foundation

Windows Communiciation Foundation

Web Services

UML/OMT

QlikView

Oracle

OpenGL

MySQL

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Transact-SQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Office

Linux

LibreOffice

Jasper

InstallShield

HTML

Framework

Entity Framework

ECLiPSe

Cascading Style Sheets

C Programming Language

AutoMapper