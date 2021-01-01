Retail
Cédric DE BOCK
Cédric DE BOCK
responsable Technico-Commercial
ROBEEN-IT
responsable Technico-Commercial
LILLE
Entreprises
ROBEEN-IT
- Responsable Technico-Commercial
Autre | LILLE
2020 - maintenant
Securikeys
- Ingénieur réseau sécurité
Camphin-en-Pévèle
2016 - 2020
Formations
Telecom Lille 1
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2003 - 2006
Arnaud BUFFET
Frédérique BODELET
Georges MAËS
Grégoire DARNET
Ilyes SOLTANE
Molex MAYASI
Olivier JANNET
Paul COQUELLE
Sylvain DELAIRE
Thibault DELILLE