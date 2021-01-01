Menu

Cédric DE BOCK

  • responsable Technico-Commercial
  • ROBEEN-IT
  • responsable Technico-Commercial

LILLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ROBEEN-IT - Responsable Technico-Commercial

    Autre | LILLE 2020 - maintenant

  • Securikeys - Ingénieur réseau sécurité

    Camphin-en-Pévèle 2016 - 2020

Formations

Réseau