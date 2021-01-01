Cédric DUBAR

Göteborg2017 - 2021Lead Volvo Cars’ Compliance & Ethics program
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
- Group Compliance Officer
Vélizy-Villacoublay 2009 - 2017Develop, implement and improve a comprehensive worldwide compliance program for Dassault Systèmes, covering Data privacy, Competition law, Corruption and fraud, Ethics and compliance in labor relations, Export Control. In these domains: identify risks, develop awareness, training and communication, create and implement policies and controls, manage internal reporting and investigate misbehavior.
REXEL
- Head of Sustainable Development
Paris2008 - 2009At Rexel, I was in charge of:
1) Rexel Environmental policy (mapping of Rexel's main environmental risks and environnemental reporting)
2) Identifying applicable environmental laws and standards and implementing corresponding procedures and guidelines
3) Drafting the new version of the Rexel Charter for Sustainable Development and of Rexel’s guide to Sustainable Development
4) Internal and external communication on « Sustainable Development » (incl. the drafting of the Rexel's environmental report and the management of the relationship with analysts)
LAGARDERE
- CSR Committee Coordinator
PARIS2001 - 20082003-2007: CSR Committee Coordinator - in charge of:
1) Defining the characteristics and scope of the Group's CSR challenges and their evolution and implementing the continuous improvement process, in cooperation with the business units; creating and implementing reporting tools.
2) Governance: advising the General Managers on corporate governance issues; Lagardère's annual report; mapping of the Group's main legal risks and implementing and supervising legal procedures, etc.
3) Ethics
4) Internal and external communication in relation with CSR (incl. with analysts)
2001-2003: M&A lawyer - negotiating and closing partnership, acquisition and disposal deals for the Lagardère Group
BNP Paribas
- M&A lawyer
Paris1998 - 2001Mergers & Acquisitions lawyer: negotiating and closing partnership, acquisition and disposal deals for the BNP Paribas Group