Cedric HAUCHECORNE

Mataró2017 - maintenantBarcelona Export is an international consulting agency located in the province of Barcelona. In order to support you in your exportation project, we provide a set of services tailored to each organization.
As a junior consultant, I manage an exporter group in the industrial sector, my main missions are :
- Elaboration of the internationalization strategy according to the customer's profile and expectations
- Opening of new markets: identification of suitable markets and strategic regions according to the targeted country's features, leads generation and data base set up, identification of appropriate contacts, international prospection and representation toward final customers, distributors, importers, in the targeted country, ...
- Research of strategic partners for customers : commercial agents, lawyers, business administrators, accounting advisors ..
- Dynamization of professional networks, creation of commercial mediums, website translation, ...
- Preparation of commercial agendas with potential contractors, distributors, purchasing advisors ...
www.barcelonaexport.com
RANGER MARKETING
- Conseiller commercial
2015 - 2015Partenaire GDF SUEZ & CANAL +
Daikin
- TECHNICO COMMERCIAL SEDENTAIRE
Nanterre2012 - 2014Etudes et réalisations de chiffrage sur des systèmes de climatisation, de chauffage, d'eau glacée et réfrigération.
Relationnel avec les différents interlocuteurs (Installateurs, Distributeurs, Bureau d'études, Architectes...).
Développement de logiciels de sélection de produits.
Nouvelles approches et méthodologies des devis, fiches produits...
Négociations, ventes et prescriptions.