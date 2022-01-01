Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cédric KAISERLIAN
Ajouter
Cédric KAISERLIAN
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Chant
Football
Nettoyage
Entreprises
ONET
- Chargé d'affaires
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
INHNI
Marseille
maintenant
INHNI Responsable d'un service hygiène et propreté
Venissieux
2003 - 2005
HYGIENE PROPRETE ET MULTI SERVICE
HYGIENE ET PROPRETE
INHNI
Marseille
2001 - 2003
HYGIENE ET PROPRETE
PROPRETE
Lycée Chimie Et Biologie La Forbine
Marseille
2000 - 2001
CHIMIE
Lycée Montgrand
Marseille
1995 - 2000
scientifique
Réseau
Arnaud DERUMAUX
Denis LAURENT
Emilie DUROT
Frederique HEDIN
Geoffrey BIDAUT
Jose GIJON
Nicolas FRONTIN
Nicolas PALUD
Patrick JUND
Sabrina KADDOURI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z