Cédric VIMONT
Ajouter
Cédric VIMONT
MAMERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Key Plastics Interiors
maintenant
Bourbon Automotive Plastics
- Responsable de production
2004 - 2012
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Plasturgie
Alencon
1993 - 1996
plasturgie
Réseau
Bruno MONÉRAT
David PLATEL
Denis FEVRIER
Fabrice SORIN
Franck PINTO
Frédéric LE BRIS
Olivier GODDE
Véronique CHEYNET
