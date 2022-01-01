Retail
Cédrine BRESSY
Ajouter
Cédrine BRESSY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Biopole
- Assistante comptable
2014 - maintenant
Praxis Healthcare
- Assistante comptable
2013 - 2014
Formations
ISEM (Université Montpellier 1)
Montpellier
2014 - 2015
IUT Montpellier
Montpellier
2012 - 2014
Lycée Jean Jaurès
Saint Clement De Riviere
2009 - 2012
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Aline PUNZO
Anthony MARTINEZ
Benoît DEBAN-TARADI
Christophe GARNIER
Kathy KHELIFA
Lorène NOGUÉ
Romain PLANES