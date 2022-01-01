Menu

Celestin KOMENAN

Abidjan

En résumé

Master of Business Administration at Abidjan High School of Business, the leading West-African Business School. Specialized in Sales & Marketing, 9 years of experience in telecoms services, ground experience in 15 African countries. Expertise: Product Management, Project Management, telecoms VAS, DATA Internet, VSAT, FO, WLL. Languages: English and French, (fluent), Spanish (beginner), Swahili. (Intermediate)

Mes compétences :
Internet &Data
Value-Added Services
Project Management
Key Account Management

Entreprises

  • Alink Telecom - Chief Sales&Marketing Officer Group

    Abidjan 2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Superieure De Commerce D'Abidjan(ESCA) (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur Commercial et Marketing

  • INPHB, Classes Préparatoires Commerciales (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 1999 - 2001

  • Lycée Scientifique De Yamoussoukro LSY (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 1996 - 1999 Bac D, Mention Bien

