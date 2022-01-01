Retail
Celestin RANDRIANARIVONIZANDRINY
Celestin RANDRIANARIVONIZANDRINY
ANTANANARIVO
En résumé
Pas de description
MPRH
- DirCAB
2011 - 2011
MINISTERE DE LA PECHE
- DIRECTEUR DE CABINET
1985 - maintenant
Pas de formation renseignée
Bodo RAVELOARISOA
Bodohanitra RAKOTOMAVO
David S R
Njaka RATSIMANARISOA
Rajo RAKOTOSOLOFO
Randrianarisoa MINA TSIRIARIJAO
Rasamoelson DOMOINA PRISCA
Ratovonjanahary ONIARISETRA
Rosette Christine RALISOAMALALA
Tiana RAELINJANAHARY