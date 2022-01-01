Menu

Célia ACHOUR

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office 2010
Relations Presse
Communication corporate
Stratégie de communication
Communication interne
Relations Publiques
Communication externe
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Premiere
Communication événementielle
Lotus QuickPlace
Lotus Notes/Domino
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Dreamweaver CS5
Interview?!
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Marketing
Web analytics
Community management
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Locken - Chargée de Marketing et Communication

    Courbevoie 2016 - maintenant

  • Premier Conseil - Chargée d'Etudes Junior

    2016 - 2016

  • Air France - Assistante communication Europe et Afrique du Nord

    Roissy CDG 2013 - 2015 * Construire et piloter un plan de communication
    * Animer et supporter un réseau de 22 chargés de communication internationaux
    (Français/Anglais)
    * Alimenter des supports de communication interne de types newsletter et
    réseaux sociaux d'entreprises (Français/Anglais)
    * Créer des supports de communication interne dédiés à l'international (Anglais)
    * Réaliser des supports de communication externes presse : dossiers/ communiqués de presse, Q&A
    * Coordonner les événements presse sur la partie Europe et Afrique du Nord

  • Air France - Assistante formation / communication

    Roissy CDG 2012 - 2013 * Alimenter le catalogue de formation sur l'espace intranet
    * Créer et mettre à jour les supports de communication : base de données (type
    blog) et e-letter
    * Créer des enquêtes et traiter les résultats

  • APE Stratégie - Assistante commerciale junior (Stagiaire)

    2011 - 2011 * Observer le fonctionnement d'une agence de communication
    * Prospecter sur les salons professionnels et par téléphone
    * Prendre contact avec les prospects pour présenter un nouvel outil de
    communication (pour les salons)
    * Observer les étapes de la vente d'une solution de communication

  • Casa Poblano (Restaurant/ Café/ Théâtre) - Chargée de communication (Stage)

    2011 - 2011 * Prospecter les associations de la ville (location de la salle de théâtre) ;
    * Créer les supports de communication : menus du restaurant, affiches
    événements, e-mailing
    * Gérer les pages Facebook et Twitter
    * Elaboration d'une stratégie de communication
    * Refonte de l'identité visuelle
    * Création des supports de communication externe

  • Printworks - Stage d'observation - imprimerie numérique

    2011 - 2011 * Imprimer et relier des annales de Baccalauréat
    * Créer, imprimer, découper, plastifier des cartes de visites
    * Créer et imprimer des brochures

Formations

  • INSEEC, Business School

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Diplôme grande école (Master's degree)

    Cette formation m'a permis d'approfondir les domaines du commerce, du marketing, de la communication et du digital.

  • Ecole Supérieure De Communication - Sup De Com (IDRAC)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Bachelors Degree - Responsable Communication

    Parmi les matières :
    - Création d'entreprise
    - Gestion d'agence (de communication)
    - Stratégie de communication
    - Stratégie marketing
    - Événementiel
    - Stratégie digitale
    - Web analytics
    - Relations publiques et presse
    - Mécénat et parrainage
    - PAO
    - Web development (notions)
    - Techniques de création
    ...

  • Ecole Supérieure De Communication - Sup De Com (IDRAC)

    Paris 2010 - 2012 BTS Communication (mention)

    - Economie
    - Droit
    - Management
    - Stratégie de communication
    - Veille opérationnelle (Marketing)
    - Culture de la communication
    - Conseils et relations annonceur
    ...

  • Lycée Honore De Balzac

    Mitry Mory 2009 - 2010 Baccalauréat Economique et Social option anglais renforcé (mention)

Réseau