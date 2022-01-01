Menu

Celia BONNAIRE

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Junior Project Buyer

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2014 Electrical vehicle department

    • Managing supplier relationships from sourcing to supplier qualification and contract agreements on diverse purchasing families – Packaging, metallic, electronic and plastic parts
    • Managing supplier risks
    • Setting up mapping of purchases
    • Following up productivity actions

  • PETZL - Junior Buyer Internship

    Crolles 2012 - 2013 * Suppliers sourcing - Metal and plastic parts in France and Europe ;
    * Optimizing supplier panel
    * Updating tools inventory

  • REXOR - Junior Buyer Internship

    PALADRU 2012 - 2012 * Optimizing transportation plan - 13% of savings on 400K EUR of spends ;
    * Launching requests for quotation, assessing offers, negotiating and suppliers selecting ;
    * Updating software contract management

  • Espace Rhône-Alpes Aix-les-Bains - Responsible for events

    2009 - 2010 In charge of events dedicated to ``International Solidarity and Youth''
    * Organising exposure and photography contest ;
    * Selecting and structuring data in order to write new articles

  • . - Charity Missions

    2006 - 2006 * Managing several events for project communication and funding ;
    * Implementing aid operations for disabled people with humanitarian associations

Formations

  • Bordeaux Ecole De Management - BEM - KEDGE

    Bordeaux 2013 - 2014

  • IAE Grenoble (Saint Martin D'Hères)

    Saint Martin D'Hères 2011 - 2012

  • Coventry University (Coventry)

    Coventry 2010 - 2011 Equivalence française:
    Licence Economie & Gestion

  • IUT Annecy-Le-Vieux

    Annecy Le Vieux 2008 - 2010 DUT Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations

Réseau