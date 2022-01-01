Celia BONNAIRE

-
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
- Junior Project Buyer
Rueil Malmaison
2013 - 2014
Electrical vehicle department
• Managing supplier relationships from sourcing to supplier qualification and contract agreements on diverse purchasing families – Packaging, metallic, electronic and plastic parts
• Managing supplier risks
• Setting up mapping of purchases
• Following up productivity actions
PETZL
- Junior Buyer Internship
Crolles
2012 - 2013
* Suppliers sourcing - Metal and plastic parts in France and Europe ;
* Optimizing supplier panel
* Updating tools inventory
REXOR
- Junior Buyer Internship
PALADRU
2012 - 2012
* Optimizing transportation plan - 13% of savings on 400K EUR of spends ;
* Launching requests for quotation, assessing offers, negotiating and suppliers selecting ;
* Updating software contract management
Espace Rhône-Alpes Aix-les-Bains
- Responsible for events
2009 - 2010
In charge of events dedicated to ``International Solidarity and Youth''
* Organising exposure and photography contest ;
* Selecting and structuring data in order to write new articles
- Charity Missions
2006 - 2006
* Managing several events for project communication and funding ;
* Implementing aid operations for disabled people with humanitarian associations