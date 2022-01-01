Menu

Celia DARMON

GENEVE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Hosting

Entreprises

  • Safe Host SA - Business Development Manager

    2017 - maintenant Safe Host is a leading data centre colocation company in Switzerland delivering scalable and secure data centre services through its data centre facilities in the country. With the ability to scale up to 56MW across three Swiss facilities, the company provides the flexibility required by todays’ IT loads. Safe Host’s data centres are ISO 9001, ISO 27001 certified, fed from renewable power sources and conform to regulatory standards required by all major industry verticals.

    The company owns, runs and operates data centres in Geneva, Gland (Vaud) and Avenches (near Bern) and has been the preferred data centre provider for multinationals and United Nations agencies.

  • Codalis - Key Account Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Equinix Switzerland - Account Manager

    2010 - 2012

  • Equinix - Business Development Networks and Peering

    ROISSY EN FRANCE 2007 - 2012

  • IXEurope - Business Development

    2006 - 2008

Formations

  • IDRAC

    Lyon maintenant

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)

    Lyon 2002 - 2004 Sup de Com - Management de la Communication

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2002

