Celia GOUVEIAC is born in Brazil in 1970 and grew up in Sao Paulo. Passionate for Arts at early age, she studied professionally dance, music and theatre. In 1999, while discovering the great Masters of European, she got her first initiation to the paint.

From 1990 to 1996, she is part of a theatre troupe and plays the major classical and modern authors, including Brecht and Moliere.



Arriving in Paris in 1997 for joining the theatre school “Les Enfants Terribles” for two years and also learned lyrics classes.



In 1998, she met in Paris the French sculptor Pétrus who became her master during three years studies.

In 2003, Gouveiac left Paris to the south of France to open her studio in Nice where she lives and work. She progressively redirects her art work towards conceptual art and monumental installations.



Celia Gouveiac, is a committed Brazilian artist who demonstrates her vision of Being’s duality through her creation.



“Our self-awareness, the awareness of the others and the environment has become the sine-qua-non condition for the survival of humanity and the future of the planet.

Art and artists are players and an integral part of the great human community. They thus have the responsibility to “work” via their creation for the evolution of mankind”.



Can work of Art increase consciousness? Can it exalt the prodigious or fearful creation that the human being is?





Célia Gouveiac née au Brésil en 1970 dans une famille de 7 enfants, Celia Gouveiac a dû très tôt trouver sa place et conquérir sa liberté. Et se elle pensait enfant que le monde s'arrêtait à la ligne d'horizon, elle n'a eu de cesse depuis que de la franchir. Fascinée par les chefs-d’œuvre des grands maîtres de la peinture européenne, ces artistes n’étaient pas seulement peintres ou sculpteurs mais aussi architectes, historiens, philosophes et, la plupart du temps, rebelles. Marchant dans les pas de ces illustres prédécesseurs, la jeune femme quittera son Brésil natal attirée par la ville Lumière… Paris. C'est là, qu'elle rencontre son maître, le sculpteur Pétrus qui l'initie durant trois ans aux arts plastiques. C'est une révélation. Ce nouveau médium lui permet d'exprimer toute sa créativité et de dénouer ce qui à l'intérieur, fait nœud... "J’ai sûrement une dette envers l’humanité" confie-t-elle.

