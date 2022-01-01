Retail
Céline ARZENTON
Céline ARZENTON
TREVOUX
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe AKERYS
- Principale de copropriétés / Expert technique
2003 - maintenant
Principale de copropriétés pour le groupe AKERYS à Toulouse et Nice.
WARIS Telecom
- Responsable d'agence
1999 - 2002
Formations
IUT Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1994 - 1996
Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1
Toulouse
1993 - 1994
Réseau
Cédric BRUNON
Françoise BALTES
Jean-Francis BINET
Jérôme GAUCI
Mathieu DE NICOLA
Mélanie BENEDETTI
Olivier LAURENS
Patrick RADIGALES
Sandra MAHRI