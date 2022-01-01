Menu

Céline ARZENTON

TREVOUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe AKERYS - Principale de copropriétés / Expert technique

    2003 - maintenant Principale de copropriétés pour le groupe AKERYS à Toulouse et Nice.

  • WARIS Telecom - Responsable d'agence

    1999 - 2002

Formations

Réseau