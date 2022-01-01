Céline BELKADI-BARON

Roubaix2013 - maintenant-Focused on achieving the sales and KPI targets
-Provide an excellent customer service
-Demonstrate the ability to manage priorities
-Manage and execute the visual merchandising instructions.
-Manage the deliveries of new collection and ensure the replenishment happens effectively
-Operate the department till system
-Manage the opening and closing procedures
Seed-Heritage Perth, Australia
- Store Manager
2013 - maintenant• Customer service
-Driving and encouraging a sales and service culture to selling at every customer interaction
-Generating and analysing POS information to assess sales results
• Wages
-Effective rostering and staffing control
-Reducing costs where applicable to maintain targeted wage percentage
• Stock Management/Shrinkage
- Maintenance of security standards in store by developing staff awareness, effective customer service and store gridding
-Maintenance of excellent stock administration standards
-Driving the receiving and transferring of merchandise in store
• Visual Merchandising
-Ensuring housekeeping and VM standards
-Focusing on slow-moving merchandise to improve sales
-Ensuring adequate stock levels are on the floor through effective refilling and reserve layout
-Providing feed back to Area Manager on stock issues
• Communication
-Effective communication with internal and external customers
-Ensuring the Policy and Procedures Manual is fallowed at all the times
-Ensuring all correspondence is actionned according to company standard
-Promoting and maintaining harmonious working relationships with the staff in store
• Administration
-Completing all reporting requirements and maintaining required information contained in the Seasonal Business Management Folder
-Effective store planning to ensure smooth running of the store
Gumboots, Perth Australia
- Store Manager
2012 - maintenantResponsible for the successful operation of Gumboots Karrinyup WA retail Stores through :
• Customer Service
-Building a strong client base business and ensuring that the staff provides excellence in customer service at all times
• Sales budget achievement
-Responsible for the achievement of agreed budgeted sales.
• Merchandising
-Responsible for overall merchandising and display of the store windows, ensuring that at all time the housekeeping and presentation of merchandising is to be at the highest standard and reflects national merchandising guide.
• Cost control
-Responsible for the profitability of the stores by monitoring controllable expenses such as wages, petty cash, repairs and maintenance telephone and outstanding lay-by debtors.
• Staffing
-Controlling store staffing levels on an agreed budget.
-Co-coordinating store rosters, shop hours and holidays
-Develop cohesion and build moral among the staff to form an effective work team and enjoyable environment.
• Administration
-Ensure all paperwork accurate and all company procedures and policies are followed.
-Wage sheets completed accurately and sent to Head Office.
-Banking done daily
Trotters London
- Supervisor
2011 - 2012 Started Sales assistant in march 2011 promoted Supervisor in February 2012 and promoted Deputy Manager for a new shop opening in october 2012
Achieved the excellent Mystery Customer Service (July 2011)
Managing the opening and closing of the main store
Banking and cashing up
Driving profit and sales through optimising sales targets, budgets and KPI's
Monitoring, maintaining and recording stock levels in the shop
Ability to balance customer care with administrative duties
Managing rota’s (15 persons)
Eye for detail and creative flare for visual merchandising, setting up the new collection with the area manager’s congratulations.
Driving successful leadership & development of the team
Supporting the training of the team in customer service, product knowledge and operational responsibilities and ensuring the staff maintain high standards
Providing feedback to the team to encourage and support them in all areas
Ensuring customer satisfaction and developing an amazing customer loyalty
Maintain store presentation standards and brand awareness
Create a positive and friendly environment
Aubade
- Vendeuse
2011 - maintenant-Aider et soutenir l'équipe de vente en place pour les fêtes de noël et soldes
-Vente des produits/réalisation de ventes additionnelles
-Développer et maintenir une excellente connaissance des produits
Bruno-saint-hilaire licence Mephisto
- Assistante chef de produit
2009 - maintenant-Création d'un catalogue réassort pour professionnels
-Suivi et création de nomenclatures logiciel ORLY
-Suivi du plan de collection
-Aide à la mise en place des prix de vente public
-Analyse de la concurrence
-Relance fournisseurs
-Autres
Chemins Blancs
- 1ère vendeuse
2009 - 2010-Accueil clientèle
-Découverte des besoins
-Réassort boutique
-Mise en place de la politique merchandising
-Aide administrative
-Autres
Optimome
- Consultante étude marketing
2008 - maintenantDans le cadre d'un projet sur 3 mois à l'IFAG,
Comprendre et analyser les besoins de la clientèle
Rédaction d'un guide d'entretien
Administration de questionnaires
Analyse à l'aide de logiciel spécialisé
Bruno saint hilaire
- Chargé d'étude marketing
2008 - maintenantDans le cadre d'un stage d'une durée de 3 mois
Etude marketing pour le lancement de la collection femme Mephisto
Réalisation guide d'entretien
Administration de questionnaire
Organisation de réunion sur les attentes des clientes sur le produit
Présentation à l'oral des résultats
Réalisation de planches de tendance sur la collection femme.
Junior entreprise
- Chargé de recrutement
2007 - 2008Chargé de recrutement pour la Junior entreprise (association de l'IFAG) durant l'année scolaire.
Réalisations :
Mailings
Contact avec les entreprises
Recherche de candidats pour les entreprises
SCEA Prat Joucla
- Consultante pour un projet de développement durable
2007 - maintenantDans le cadre d'un projet pour l'IFAG, réalisation sur 3 mois
Objectifs : Réduction de 30 % des doses de produits phytosanitaires
Gains économiques : 9900 €