Menu

Céline BELKADI-BARON

Roubaix

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Luxury
Fashion

Entreprises

  • Victoria's Secret - Sales Consultant

    Roubaix 2013 - maintenant -Focused on achieving the sales and KPI targets
    -Provide an excellent customer service
    -Demonstrate the ability to manage priorities
    -Manage and execute the visual merchandising instructions.
    -Manage the deliveries of new collection and ensure the replenishment happens effectively
    -Operate the department till system
    -Manage the opening and closing procedures

  • Seed-Heritage Perth, Australia - Store Manager

    2013 - maintenant • Customer service
    -Driving and encouraging a sales and service culture to selling at every customer interaction
    -Generating and analysing POS information to assess sales results
    • Wages
    -Effective rostering and staffing control
    -Reducing costs where applicable to maintain targeted wage percentage
    • Stock Management/Shrinkage
    - Maintenance of security standards in store by developing staff awareness, effective customer service and store gridding
    -Maintenance of excellent stock administration standards
    -Driving the receiving and transferring of merchandise in store
    • Visual Merchandising
    -Ensuring housekeeping and VM standards
    -Focusing on slow-moving merchandise to improve sales
    -Ensuring adequate stock levels are on the floor through effective refilling and reserve layout
    -Providing feed back to Area Manager on stock issues
    • Communication
    -Effective communication with internal and external customers
    -Ensuring the Policy and Procedures Manual is fallowed at all the times
    -Ensuring all correspondence is actionned according to company standard
    -Promoting and maintaining harmonious working relationships with the staff in store
    • Administration
    -Completing all reporting requirements and maintaining required information contained in the Seasonal Business Management Folder
    -Effective store planning to ensure smooth running of the store

  • Gumboots, Perth Australia - Store Manager

    2012 - maintenant Responsible for the successful operation of Gumboots Karrinyup WA retail Stores through :

    • Customer Service
    -Building a strong client base business and ensuring that the staff provides excellence in customer service at all times
    • Sales budget achievement
    -Responsible for the achievement of agreed budgeted sales.
    • Merchandising
    -Responsible for overall merchandising and display of the store windows, ensuring that at all time the housekeeping and presentation of merchandising is to be at the highest standard and reflects national merchandising guide.
    • Cost control
    -Responsible for the profitability of the stores by monitoring controllable expenses such as wages, petty cash, repairs and maintenance telephone and outstanding lay-by debtors.
    • Staffing
    -Controlling store staffing levels on an agreed budget.
    -Co-coordinating store rosters, shop hours and holidays
    -Develop cohesion and build moral among the staff to form an effective work team and enjoyable environment.
    • Administration
    -Ensure all paperwork accurate and all company procedures and policies are followed.
    -Wage sheets completed accurately and sent to Head Office.
    -Banking done daily

  • Trotters London - Supervisor

    2011 - 2012  Started Sales assistant in march 2011 promoted Supervisor in February 2012 and promoted Deputy Manager for a new shop opening in october 2012
     Achieved the excellent Mystery Customer Service (July 2011)
     Managing the opening and closing of the main store
     Banking and cashing up
     Driving profit and sales through optimising sales targets, budgets and KPI's
     Monitoring, maintaining and recording stock levels in the shop
     Ability to balance customer care with administrative duties
     Managing rota’s (15 persons)
     Eye for detail and creative flare for visual merchandising, setting up the new collection with the area manager’s congratulations.
     Driving successful leadership & development of the team
     Supporting the training of the team in customer service, product knowledge and operational responsibilities and ensuring the staff maintain high standards
     Providing feedback to the team to encourage and support them in all areas
     Ensuring customer satisfaction and developing an amazing customer loyalty
     Maintain store presentation standards and brand awareness
     Create a positive and friendly environment

  • Aubade - Vendeuse

    2011 - maintenant -Aider et soutenir l'équipe de vente en place pour les fêtes de noël et soldes
    -Vente des produits/réalisation de ventes additionnelles
    -Développer et maintenir une excellente connaissance des produits

  • Bruno-saint-hilaire licence Mephisto - Assistante chef de produit

    2009 - maintenant -Création d'un catalogue réassort pour professionnels
    -Suivi et création de nomenclatures logiciel ORLY
    -Suivi du plan de collection
    -Aide à la mise en place des prix de vente public
    -Analyse de la concurrence
    -Relance fournisseurs
    -Autres

  • Chemins Blancs - 1ère vendeuse

    2009 - 2010 -Accueil clientèle
    -Découverte des besoins
    -Réassort boutique
    -Mise en place de la politique merchandising
    -Aide administrative
    -Autres

  • Optimome - Consultante étude marketing

    2008 - maintenant Dans le cadre d'un projet sur 3 mois à l'IFAG,

    Comprendre et analyser les besoins de la clientèle

    Rédaction d'un guide d'entretien
    Administration de questionnaires
    Analyse à l'aide de logiciel spécialisé

  • Bruno saint hilaire - Chargé d'étude marketing

    2008 - maintenant Dans le cadre d'un stage d'une durée de 3 mois

    Etude marketing pour le lancement de la collection femme Mephisto

    Réalisation guide d'entretien
    Administration de questionnaire
    Organisation de réunion sur les attentes des clientes sur le produit
    Présentation à l'oral des résultats

    Réalisation de planches de tendance sur la collection femme.

  • Junior entreprise - Chargé de recrutement

    2007 - 2008 Chargé de recrutement pour la Junior entreprise (association de l'IFAG) durant l'année scolaire.

    Réalisations :
    Mailings
    Contact avec les entreprises
    Recherche de candidats pour les entreprises

  • SCEA Prat Joucla - Consultante pour un projet de développement durable

    2007 - maintenant Dans le cadre d'un projet pour l'IFAG, réalisation sur 3 mois
    Objectifs : Réduction de 30 % des doses de produits phytosanitaires
    Gains économiques : 9900 €

  • Ventilo - Vendeuse

    2005 - 2007

Formations

Réseau