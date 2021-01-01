Céline DUCOSSON RETTMAN (RETTMAN)

Assistantship and project management!?! A simple and complex universe at the same time

that could be thrilling and frustrating, multipurpose and specialised but above all fascinating, diversifying and continuously evolving.



After 13 years of experience in team and managers assistantship, web project management and international accounts coordination in communication agencies well known for their creativity and their performance (Publicis, Young & Rubicam), join your company is for me a real opportunity that fits my willing to give a new breath to my career.



My vision of assistantship and project management? Anticipation, creativity, adaptation but also rigor and timing respect are among the key elements of a proficient project

management approach that Im putting into practice on a daily basis.



Letters and reports writing, entering-call management, administrative following-up of a 30

salespersons zone, agendas and travels management, organization of day-to-day meetings and more exceptional events, administrative monitoring of trainee recruitment, creation/development/roll-out of intranet and internet communication campaigns, production and post production team management, coordination and information traffic regarding existing and incoming communication campaigns for 25 countries, on-going projects budgetary

monitoring, competitors wakefulness are some of the main missions I were entrusted to

during my various experiences.



At ease with interpersonal contact, team working, creativity, autonomy and polyvalence but

also rigor in strategic analysis and operational realisation, Ive had the opportunity to acquire

and express these qualities throughout my different professional experiences.



You are looking for more than a personal assistant? A real right-hand woman to whom you

could delegate some tasks trustfully, that will be autonomous very quickly and benefit from

an atypical experience? Lets meet each other!