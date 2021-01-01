Menu

Céline DUCOSSON RETTMAN (RETTMAN)

  • AUTOMOTIVE CELLS COMPANY
  • Executive assistant & Chief Happiness Officer

Bruges

En résumé

Assistantship and project management!?! A simple and complex universe at the same time
that could be thrilling and frustrating, multipurpose and specialised but above all fascinating, diversifying and continuously evolving.

After 13 years of experience in team and managers assistantship, web project management and international accounts coordination in communication agencies well known for their creativity and their performance (Publicis, Young & Rubicam), join your company is for me a real opportunity that fits my willing to give a new breath to my career.

My vision of assistantship and project management? Anticipation, creativity, adaptation but also rigor and timing respect are among the key elements of a proficient project
management approach that Im putting into practice on a daily basis.

Letters and reports writing, entering-call management, administrative following-up of a 30
salespersons zone, agendas and travels management, organization of day-to-day meetings and more exceptional events, administrative monitoring of trainee recruitment, creation/development/roll-out of intranet and internet communication campaigns, production and post production team management, coordination and information traffic regarding existing and incoming communication campaigns for 25 countries, on-going projects budgetary
monitoring, competitors wakefulness are some of the main missions I were entrusted to
during my various experiences.

At ease with interpersonal contact, team working, creativity, autonomy and polyvalence but
also rigor in strategic analysis and operational realisation, Ive had the opportunity to acquire
and express these qualities throughout my different professional experiences.

You are looking for more than a personal assistant? A real right-hand woman to whom you
could delegate some tasks trustfully, that will be autonomous very quickly and benefit from
an atypical experience? Lets meet each other!

Entreprises

  • AUTOMOTIVE CELLS COMPANY - Executive assistant & Chief Happiness Officer

    Direction générale | Bruges 2020 - maintenant CTO, COO, Deputy COO, CIO assistantship : manage agendas, travels, expenses,
    meetings
    R&D Department assistantship (113 persons): prepare visits/meetings, manage
    monthly team building events, annual seminar, internal communication, office supplies management
    Executive Assistants network (6 persons): create tools to improve communication between Bordeaux, Nersac, Levallois sites

  • Saft - Executive assistant & Office Happiness Manager

    Direction générale | Bordeaux (33000) 2018 - 2020 Group VP Operation & Transformation + Solid State Program Director assistantship
    Group Solid State Battery R&D Director + Industrialization Director + Purchasing Director assistantship
    Group Solid State Battery R&D & industrialization Teams assistantship (54
    persons)
    Executive Assistants network: (10 persons)

  • François LURTON SA (CDD) - Assistante de direction / chargée de communication évènementielle (CDD)

    2018 - 2018 - Assister le PDG: agenda, voyages, aspects administratifs de sa vie personnelle
    - Assister le DG : agenda et voyages
    - Assister la Directrice Marketing & Commerciale: inscriptions et organisation logistique pour les salons, concours, guides, revues spécialisées
    - Assister le DRH: accueil physique des visiteurs, gestion des nouveaux entrants, agenda, compte-rendu des réunions cadres
    - Assister le Directeur de Site: communication évènementielle interne (1 animation par mois)
    - Assister le Directeur des Achats: monter un dossier en vue du réaménagement de la salle de pause déjeuner (contact des cuisinistes, menuisiers, électriciens + comparaison des pistes retenues), gestion des stocks de fournitures de bureau et de café

  • Mirane - Coordinatrice-Planificatrice (CDD)

    Cenon 2017 - 2017 Planifier les opérations auprès des prestataires et des clients
    Récupérer, traiter et classer les PV de pré-visite et d’installation
    Suivre la marge réalisée en vérifiant les factures des prestataires
    Gérer les voyages de l’équipe (7 personnes)

  • cabinet de maitrise d’œuvre - Secrétaire comptable (CDD)

    2016 - 2017 Gérer les déplacements et l'agenda du PDG
    Gérer les appels entrants
    Traiter le courrier
    Classer les divers documents
    Préparer les compte-rendu de réunion de chantier, les PV de réception et de levée de réserves
    Préparer les ordres de service ( sur devis) et les bons de commande ( sur factures)
    Assurer le suivi budgétaire

  • Orkyn' - Assistante de Direction Régionale (CDD)

    Gentilly 2016 - 2016 - Assurer les tâches administratives nécessaires au bon fonctionnement de la Direction Régionale (traitement de l’accueil téléphonique, traitement du courrier, des notes de frais, classement…)
    - Déclarer et mettre en œuvre de la transparence de l’information médicale auprès de l’Ordre National des Médecins
    - Gérer les déplacements du Directeur Régional
    - Préparer, rédiger et mettre en forme de compte-rendus, documents de reporting et diverses présentations
    - Gérer les arrêts maladie des collaborateurs de la Direction Régionale
    - Assurer l’interface avec le siège

  • Young Rubicam - Chef de projets / coordinatrice Internationale - Fromageries Bel (CDI)

    Boulogne Billancourt 2010 - 2015 - Budget géré : Fromageries BEL (La Vache qui Rit / Babybel / Kiri / Leerdammer / Boursin)
    - Responsable de la mise en œuvre de la stratégie centrale du client
    Adaptation des campagnes centrales
    Support au développement des campagnes locales
    - Responsable de l’animation des agences Y&R sur 23 pays
    Suivi quotidien de l’activité des agences
    Veille concurrentielle
    Gestion financière du budget (devis, bons de commande, suivi budgétaire)
    - Responsable de l’organisation des workshops clients (30 personnes)
    - Responsable de l’organisation des voyages de l’équipe (5 personnes)

  • Publicis Dialog - Chef de Projets Web - LG (CDI)

    2008 - 2010 - Budget géré : LG Electronics France
    - Responsable de l’animation du site myLG.fr
    Création / Développement / Envoi et mise en ligne de campagnes d’emailing ( 125 emailings par an + 52 chaînages suivant les produits concernés)
    Production/maintenance des contenus du site (Newsletter mensuelle + articles produits / magazines)
    Gestion financière du budget (devis, bons de commande, suivi budgétaire)

  • Publicis - Chef de Projets & Coordinatrice Internationale - Nestlé (CDI)

    Paris 2006 - 2008 - Budget géré : Nestlé
    - Responsable de 11 sites Intranet
    Création / Développement / Mise en ligne de :
    5 sites Intranet sur les catégories Food / Dairy / Waters / Ice Cream / Coffee & Beverage
    6 sites Intranet pour les personnes à faibles revenus
    Management fonctionnel des équipes de postproduction
    - Responsable de l’adaptation locale des campagnes centrales
    - Responsable de l’animation des agences Publicis sur 28 pays
    Garante de la bonne mise en œuvre des guidelines de communication centrale
    Réalisation des rapports mensuels d’activité
    Gestion financière du budget (devis, bons de commande, suivi budgétaire)
    - Responsable de l’organisation des voyages de l’International Account Director sur la catégorie Dairy

  • MARS France - Assistante chef de promotion des ventes pour Pedigree, Whiskas, Kitekat & Sheba (stage)

    2004 - 2004 • Gestion d’un événement d’envergure nationale basé sur un partenariat entre la Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis et Masterfoods
    • Mise en place du plan promotionnel 2005 pour les marques Kitekat, Whiskas et Sheba

  • Ferrero - Assistante chef de produit pour Nutella

    2003 - 2003 • Mise en place de la mécanique promotionnelle pour les 40 ans de la marque Nutella
    • Gestion quotidienne des marques Nutella et Nutella Snack & Drink

  • Auchan Retail France - Assistante chef de rayon livres-disques-vidéos (stage)

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2002 - 2002 • Etude merchandising pour le remodeling du rayon livres-disques-vidéo
    • Gestion quotidienne du rayon livres-disques-vidéo

