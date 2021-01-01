Retail
Céline GUIGON
Céline GUIGON
Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sanofi Pasteur
- Responsable CQ MP/ADC
Lyon
2015 - maintenant
PFIZER
- Responsable Laboratoire de Contrôle Qualité
Paris
2012 - 2015
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard IPIL
Lyon
1992 - 1998
Pharmacie Industrielle
Réseau
Delphine HERAULT
Jean-Michel BARRE
Joël CLAIRET
Lionel GUICHERD
Magali CHABANNE
Mathieu SAUNIER
Mickaël PAJON
Olivier GUILLON
Remy ENGERRAN
Valerie PHELIPPEAU (DARIET)